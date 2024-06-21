Olympic tracker: Canberra medal hope reveals major injury setback

Kelsey-Lee Barber has suffered a major setback in her quest to win a second Olympic Games medal, revealing her injury struggles just over a month before the opening ceremony.
Barber was expected to be one of Australia's greatest medal hopes in Paris next month after winning two world championships and Olympic bronze in Tokyo.
But the Canberra javelin star said an injury had changed her "journey" as she races the clock to be at her best in France.
Barber did not reveal the specifics of the injury, but said it forced her to reset her goals.
"My journey to Paris continues but looks a little different. I have been managing an injury that has kept me at home a little longer than normal and has meant I haven't been competing recently," Barber said on Instagram.
"It also changes the purpose of the season, focusing solely on competing at the Olympic Games. It's been a strange period of time and my priority was on healing my body.
"Now getting back into the swing of things I have plans in place to get me to Paris ready to compete and a fabulous team of people around me to support this goal.
"The 2024 story is certainly unfolding in an unexpected way and I'm doing my best to embrace this chapter while still keeping the Olympic dream alive."
Athletics Australia and the Australian Olympic Committee are yet to confirm the track and field team for the Games, but an announcement is expected soon.
Some athletes, including Canberra young gun Cameron Myers, have already gone overseas to start their preparation while Jye Edwards has ruled out a Paris crack as he battles an ongoing Achilles problem.
Myers won the 3000 metres national title earlier this year and has been making a case for his Paris selection, despite still being a school student in the capital.
Boxer Monique Suraci is also getting ready to head abroad to finish her preparations. The Queanbeyan fighter is considered a strong medal chance.
Canberra-based gymnast Jesse Moore will be headed to Paris with the biggest Australian team ever to compete at the Games.
Moore was named as one of 13 athletes in a gymnastics team that is set to make history in France next month.
Not only is it the largest team Australia's sent to the Games, but the squad also included the youngest ever male trampoline Olympian - from any nation - in Victorian 17-year-old Brock Batty, and a record 11 women.
Along with more in the artistic gymnastics discipline will be debutants Kate McDonald, Emma Nedov, Ruby Pass and Breanna Scott, with Emily Whitehead to become a two-time Olympian.
In rhythmic gymnastics Lidiia Iakoleva will compete in her second Games in the individual and team events, and become the first Australian ever to do so, while debuts await Phoebe Learmont, Emmanouela Frroku, Saskia Broedelet, Jessica Weintraub, and Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva.
Moore secured his place in the Paris team with a win at the Oceania Continental Championships in New Zealand last month, backing up his Australian All-Around title on the Gold Coast.
Training partner of Moore, Canberra's own 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist James Bacueti, did not make the Olympic team.
"Assembling our biggest ever squad for an Olympic Games is an incredible achievement that everyone in the gymnastics community is immensely proud of," Gymnastics Australia interim chief executive and high-performance director Chris O'Brien said.
The rhythmic gymnastics events will be held at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris between August 8 - 10, while the Bercy Arena will host the artistic discipline July 27 - August 1 - 5 and trampoline is on August 2.
Canberra Capitals star Jade Melbourne is making a massive push for inclusion in Australia's Olympic campaign, lighting up the WNBA and announcing herself as an international superstar.
Melbourne is on the fringes of the Australian Opals squad and is using the best league in the world to impress national coach Sandy Brondello.
Melbourne is the youngest player in the WNBA but stunned opponents and teammates when she put up a career-high 21 points earlier this week. It was a perfectly timed purple patch for the 21-year-old given Brondello was coaching the opposition - the New York Liberty.
"I think she was trying to impress the coach [to] try to make the Olympic team," Brondello said after the game. "She did that, two games in a row."
Melbourne has been left out of the Opals squad to tour Japan next week, with game time in the WNBA viewed as a crucial step in her development.
Former Capitals skipper Marianna Tolo, however, has returned from Europe and will join the Opals for the two-game trip. Veteran superstar Lauren Jackson continues to firm in her bid for an Olympic comeback, but she will also miss the games in Japan.
Jackson, 43, did play on a recent trip to China and her experience will be a massive addition to the Opals' bid to get back in the Olympic medals.
"The recent China series was fantastic preparation for our team and to come away with two wins is a confidence boost," Brondello said.
"We always stress the importance of international game time and Japan will give the players and coaches an opportunity to continue to build for Paris."
Patty Mills is set to lead the Boomers again, despite his limited game time in the NBA this season. Mills started the year at the Atlanta Hawks but finished at the Miami Heat, but he's the inspirational leader of the Australian side and guided them to a bronze medal in Tokyo.
Alex Toohey is training with Mills in the United States at the moment. The young gun has put his NBA draft hopes on the back burner for another year, and he didn't make the Boomers' final cut for Paris.
Brett Robinson (marathon); Michelle Heyman (soccer); Monique Suraci (boxing); Jesse Moore (artistic gymnastics).
There are plenty of other Canberrans in contention. Sevens star Sharni Smale (nee Williams) is chasing another gold, Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter has every chance to win the tournament and Rebecca Henderson will be pushing for the mountain bike podium.
Two-time world champion and Tokyo bronze medallist Kelsey-Lee Barber (javelin) will be aiming high again, Michael Matthews and Jay Vine (road cycling), Davis Atkin (hockey) is in contention to join Charter in the Kookaburras while James Bacueti (gymnastics) is a Commonwealth Games medal-winner.
A trio of ACT Brumbies stars are on the rugby sevens men's radar. Corey Toole, Tom Wright and Ben O'Donnell have been earmarked as potential late inclusions, pending their hopes of making the Wallabies squad after the Super Rugby season.
Henry Palmer is also in contention for a sevens all up. The young speedster burst into the sevens set up at the end of last year, and has returned to the John I Dent Cup before the Olympic team gets named.
Rower Caleb Antill was out, and then back in, the Australian rowing team. He is on one last mission to qualify for the Paris Games.
In athletics, Jye Edwards has succumbed to injury and won't be able to be fit in time to compete, opening the door for training partner - teenage sensation Cameron Myers - to get a ticket to Paris.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.