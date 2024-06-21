The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

Olympic tracker: Canberra medal hope reveals major injury setback

Melanie Dinjaski
Caden Helmers
Chris Dutton
David Polkinghorne
By Melanie Dinjaski, Caden Helmers, Chris Dutton + 1 other
· Updated June 21 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Follow Canberra's Olympic hopefuls as athletes chase Paris qualification. Australian teams are starting to be locked in. Here's everything you need to know about the capital's contenders, and who's in and out of the Australian squad.

Kelsey-Lee Barber has suffered a major setback in her quest to win a second Olympic Games medal, revealing her injury struggles just over a month before the opening ceremony.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.