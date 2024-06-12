Canberra fuel still most expensive in the country, report finds

Canberra still has the most expensive fuel in Australia, according to the latest industry report.
A litre of petrol will set drivers back 202 cents in the capital, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission's (ACCC) March report found.
It's the second quarter in a row Canberra has had the most expensive fuel among Australia's capital cities.
Canberra was one of only two capital cities to see an increase in fuel prices over the last quarter, with the average cost at the bowser increasing by 0.3 cents per litre.
Brisbane has the second most expensive fuel in the country, with prices increasing by 1.4 cents to an even $2 per litre.
Petrol prices decreased on average across the country, with Sydney and Melbourne seeing a drop of 0.9 cents per litre to 195 and 196 cents, respectively.
A decrease in retail costs was the main cause of a dip in average Australian petrol prices, the ACCC said.
A stronger Australian-US exchange rate also put downward pressure on national fuel prices.
The ACCC said they encourage drivers in Canberra to use fuel price apps and websites to shop around for lower priced retailers.
They said there can often be a range of prices available.
"Analysis of retail petrol prices by major brand in Canberra between October 2023 and March 2024 shows that there was an average range of 10.7 cpl between the highest and lowest priced brands," the commission said.
"In comparison with other major brands in Canberra, Metro Fuel and bp branded sites, on average, had lower retail petrol prices over the six-month period."
International refined petrol prices, which are driven by international crude oil prices, and the US-AU exchange rate are the biggest drivers of petrol prices changes in Australia.
Crude oil prices rose slightly over the quarter, largely due to continuing conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine, a production cut from oil producing countries and an artic freeze in North America.
