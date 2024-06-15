How to kill anything nicely, and attract wildlife while you're at it

Use live traps for rats and mice. We have the kind where the rat climbs a ramp to find the peanut butter, then falls through the flap into a bucket, leaving the animal to be identified - though not if you half fill it with water so they drown. Feral rats have tails twice as long as their body. Consult Dr Google or a good book to see who you've captured. Getting rid of feral rats and mice is good for native species, as well as humans. The fewer ferals you have, the more chance the marsupials will see your garden as an Eden.