Don't shoot the kangaroos, just fix the streets instead

As I walk home from my consulting rooms on a very cold, wet and dark Canberra evening I am struck with a mix of despair and anger.
I pick my way carefully along my street using my phone torch as, yet again, our street lights have been out for the last week.
Our footpaths are bitumen; all lumpy and uneven from our beautiful old oak tree roots.
Meanwhile, the government rangers and hired guns are zeroing their weapons in on Red Hill.
It's night two of the annual kangaroo slaughter and night one of the killing on Red Hill.
The first night was a public holiday.
One assumes the overtime rates were even more lucrative for those out shooting.
Strathbogie Wildlife hold the five year contract for the slaughter.
It was originally valued $880,000 but they romped through that in four years so I assume that the cost is now well past $1 million.
And just for killing kangaroos and wallabies on our reserves until we scarcely see any now.
Security is quite frankly over the top this year.
Another not insubstantial cost to taxpayers.
All while we can't even get our street lights to work consistently or the footpaths repaired so our elderly don't trip or fall.
The priorities of this government are shameful.
One reader recently asked on these pages why should we celebrate the kings birthday when the British don't have a public holiday.
Well the King's Birthday is celebrated in London by the trooping of the colour.
The answer for why we have a public holiday is glaringly simple.
It is to remind rebellious colonials who is their lawful king.
I support Keith Pantlin's call for interoperability of payment systems for EV chargers (Letters, June 10).
In the meanwhile, there are workable ways for EV drivers to manage the diversity of EV charging networks.
My wife and I have just returned from a 2600 kilometre trip in our MG4 to and from one of the Moreton Bay islands.
During our journey we used highway chargers from six different networks, but we had no charging problems and no queuing at any of them.
We used the RFID card provided to its members by the Australian Electric Vehicle Association to quickly initiate charging at four of the charger types (Chargefox, BP Pulse, Evie and Exploren) and we used the network's phone app for the other two (Ampol and Tesla).
We also took advantage of destination charging provided by three of the motels we stayed at.
The total cost of our charging was less than one-third the fuel cost of a petrol or diesel car for the same journey.
Flexible payment mechanisms (such as support for credit cards or payment roaming) is obviously needed, but my experience suggests that the current situation need not be an impediment to EV ownership.
Chris Steel's concern about congestion on Commonwealth Avenue under the Liberal's bus plan just doesn't stack up when considering the addition of traffic lights to the London Circuit/Commonwealth Avenue intersection.
This will have far more of an impact on congestion on Commonwealth Avenue than the lack of a dedicated bus lane.
Not normally one who wants to help politicians of any ilk, I find it strange that I am compelled to try and help the Canberra Liberals and their bus plans. It must be rooted in my frustration with the contempt the current incumbents seem to have for voters.
The current government is going to build a bridge to go between the existing spans of Commonwealth Avenue bridge.
I can't see any reason why the proposed structure could not redesigned to accommodate buses. It would probably be a bit cheaper than light rail version as well so that would mean more money saved. Lovely.
Ryan Goss has taken a narrow, legal view of the current Governor-General's performance and decisions at one minute to midnight ("One question still unanswered", June 3).
It is clear that the Governor-General's own advisers and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet fell down on the job; not only in the advice provided to the G-G over time, or not provided at all, but also arising from the routine gazettal processes failing to trigger.
This ensured the public and the rest of Morrison's ministers were kept in the dark about the appointments.
Goss might have equally have examined David Hurley's appearing in a promotional video praising the builder who carried out his $1 million home renovation; personally lobbying PM Morrison for funding to set up the Governor-General's Leadership Forum (the $18 million allocated was quickly rescinded by the incoming Labor government) and being party to the issue of a "glamour shot" of the final meeting of the Federal Executive Committee before the 2022 federal election, circulated on social media by FEC member and then Goldstein MP Tim Wilson.
However, Hurley is not responsible for the sing-a-longs at Government House.
These were instituted, with the best of intentions to promote interpersonal bonding, by Linda Hurley, a singer-songwriter and a woman of experience undeterred by strident public criticism of her actions.
The ACT government needs to answer some hard questions.
Something like: "why did you allow Telstra to run down Telstra Tower into a derelict monument?"
Years after closure and the government continues to poke it's head out of the trenches just long enough to utter words of appeasement and disappear into a realm of silence and inaction (again).
Congratulations to worthy recipients rewarded most appropriately on the King's Birthday by awards within the Order of Australia, of which His Majesty is head, as the Crown represents outstanding service and achievement in the public good.
We look forward to the royal visit later this year, noting that the King practically had to invite himself, after a decade of governments not bothering to extend the necessary request.
However, observers of King's or Queen's Birthday AFL clashes may note the monarch's visage turning up during roughly 50 per cent of games.
Bob McDonald (Letters, June 11) repeats the common but false conspiracy claim, that "global warming had been replaced by climate change as the former didn't fit the zealots' narrative".
The two terms have different, transparently literal, meanings.
Global warming refers to the increasing average temperature of the globe. How the climate changes as a consequences of the warming globe varies from place to place.
Lots of wars, both before and after The Crusades, have been fought over religion.
We are seeing one currently taking place in Gaza and its impact is being felt on Australian streets.
As in all wars, religious wars use many weapons: the lances of the crusaders, the concentration camps of Hitler, and the IEDs of the Taliban.
On the streets of Northern Ireland during "The Troubles" slogans painted on walls were another weapon in the war between Catholics and Protestants.
In 2024 Australia, slogans are being daubed on electorate offices in support of one side of the religious war being fought out in Gaza. The bullets stopped in Northern Ireland when the participants recognised that their opponents, despite worshipping in different churches, shared a common humanity.
So far, there is not much sign of such a sentiment in the current conflict in Gaza. When four Israeli hostages were reunited with their families, Benjamin Netanyahu expressed no sorrow for the hundreds of Palestinians who had lost their family members in the IDF's raid.
Similarly, when the Jewish community celebrated in the streets of Caulfield on Saturday night there was no mention of the collateral damage that accompanied the mission to free the hostages.
They might as well have said: "who cares about dead Palestinians - they're not like us".
Peace can only prosper when we look beyond the things that divide us (like religion) to see the thing we share - flesh and blood.
What a farce. Labour Party hacks receiving King's Birthday awards; awards from a system they profess to oppose. If they were true to their own expressed republican beliefs they would return them.
Peter Costello had to resign from a good job over something that seems to me to be trivial. Trump would have punched the journalist in the face and gotten away with it.
China opposes US arms sales to Taiwan and wants it stopped. Pacifists the world over are strongly opposed to all arms sales. But they go on because it makes massive profits. Humanity pays the high price for militarism and wars.
The Public Service Informant asks "Has Senate estimates gotten too mean?" (June 10). Surely the better word is "become"? The Canberra Times could do its bit to resist the creeping Americanism of our language.
Cycling is better for our health than public transport and causes far less pollution. Erin Cook (Letters, June 10) suggests candidates hang out at interchanges to ask people how to improve the bus system. They might also ask if they would rather cycle if the government built a billion dollars worth of cycling infrastructure, handed out bicycles and paid $10 a trip.
Given Andrew Barr was parked in a "disabled " spot and said he was only following instructions, I want to know if I put up a sign saying the disabled park (I'm not entitled to use) is reserved for me will I be exempt from prosecution? I doubt it.
The ABC reported "Hamas claims over 200 Palestinians died amid operation". It should have quoted the Gaza Health Ministry who provided this figure. By crediting the claim to Hamas it appears to have legitimised, at least in part, the killing of Palestinians.
If I am not for innocent people being killed in the name of hostage rescue, who will be for them? And if I am for Benjamin Netanyahu then what am I? And if not now, when? Questions for the world to ponder.
How galling to have to listen to the arrogant ravings of Chris Bowen with respect to EVs, climate policy and the "Paris Accord''. Paris, who cares? So they will think less of us if we don't toe their line. But they don't care anything about us now.
So when it comes to climate change we're supposed to elect Dutton et al on trust?
No thanks.
Say what you like about speechwriters, at least paying someone to put words into your mouth does show humility.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.