Need some inspo for dinner tonight? Try these hearty vegie-forward meals

2. Using a stick blender, give the soup a few pulses just to give it some texture, but nothing near a puree. You want the texture of the vegetables to come through while giving the broth a bit more body. Same can be done by blending one-third of the soup in a standard blender. Turn off the heat. Stir in the turmeric, coconut cream, kale, and lemon juice and cook until the greens start to just soften into the soup, about two minutes. Season with more salt and pepper, to taste. Add more broth as needed for your desired thickness.