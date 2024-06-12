'Quiet hour' and hidden sunflowers now part of Access Canberra's services

Access Canberra is now offering a "quiet hour" and has become a member of the "Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative".
The quiet hour is to support Canberrans with neurodiversity.
From 10am to 11am on Wednesdays, Access Canberra service centres will "strive for a calmer, less stimulating environment for customers to complete their transactions".
The Dickson service centre, which is appointment-only, will not offer the weekly quiet hour.
The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative "encourages inclusivity, acceptance and understanding of disabilities, conditions or chronic illnesses that are not immediately obvious to others".
"The initiative empowers people to voluntarily share that they have a hidden disability," a statement from the ACT Government read.
"By wearing a sunflower lanyard or pin, individuals can indicate they might need extra help, understanding, or just more time.
"Access Canberra staff members can then proactively provide this support and will wear a supporter pin to indicate that they have received the training."
Minister for Government Services and Regulatory Reform, Tara Cheyne, said Access Canberra staff had received training to "ensure inclusive support for all".
"Access Canberra has implemented a range of services that allow 'access for all' with inclusive, accessible initiatives across their shopfronts including the Sunflower Initiative, language diversity, bookable appointments and more," she said.
