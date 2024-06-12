The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

It's official: January will be Canberra's month for the revheads

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

January will become Canberra's month for the revheads from next year with the well-established Summernats street machine event and the emerging Festival of Speed both now packed into the city's north for three weeks next summer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.