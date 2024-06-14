'A lot of trash talk': Tua becomes centre of attention in Auckland return

Tamati Tua hardly expected he would arrive in Canberra and become what Stephen Larkham calls "the form centre" in Super Rugby.
And that's not just from the five Australian franchises either - the Brumbies inside centre has been such a standout he'd be making a fair case to be included in a Super Rugby team of the year.
Tua has been an unsung hero in the Brumbies' charge to a Super Rugby Pacific semi-final against the Auckland Blues at Eden Park on Friday night.
But the must-win showdown in Auckland could be Tua's last game with the inside centre linked with a move to Exeter in the English Premiership.
Tua is one of six players poised to leave the Brumbies at the end of the season and his departure will leave a gaping hole in the midfield for the title contenders.
"I probably didn't expect to fit in this well [at the Brumbies]. It was probably a lot easier than I thought it was going to be," Tua said.
"I think it was the best decision I've made in terms of my rugby, coming here. I'm really enjoying it and hopefully we can finish it with the cherry on top.
"It looked like a good club to be a part of and I wasn't wrong. It's just a good club, a good bunch of boys.
"It is tough to leave this team because I am enjoying it so much but it was a good opportunity for me, so I took it.
"It's something I've always wanted to do. You always want to travel the world and play rugby, and I just thought now is a good time for me to play rugby and do that."
Tua made his Super Rugby debut with the Blues six years ago but spent years in the wilderness trying to add to his lone cap.
The 26-year-old made two more appearances for the Blues before arriving in Canberra, where he has formed a lethal partnership with Brumbies and Wallabies outside centre Len Ikitau.
"I love it. I know a lot of those boys and there's a lot of trash talk out there but it gets me up, it's exciting," Tua said.
"It's massive. They've been good at home, they've been good all year and especially at home. We're looking forward to it. Hopefully they get a good crowd and we can do the job."
