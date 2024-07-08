The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

One person's trash is another's treasure

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
July 8 2024 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four rattan chairs from Facebook Marketplace settle into their coastal home. Picture by Studielle Creative
Four rattan chairs from Facebook Marketplace settle into their coastal home. Picture by Studielle Creative

"Quality craftsmanship" and "timeless appeal" are compliments not often paid to mass-produced furniture that only seeks to conform to the latest trend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.