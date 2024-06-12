Labor's pokie policy is a very slow burn

"Insanity", so the famous aphorism often incorrectly attributed to Einstein goes, "is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result".
This would appear to be an excellent precis of the ACT ALP's plan to reduce the number of poker machines in the territory - at great expense to the taxpayer - from 3790 to 1000 over the next 21 years.
Given it would pay clubs at least $15,000 for every machine licence they relinquish the cost of getting rid of just under 2800 of them comes to $42 million in today's money.
But to what effect? The plan calls for the compulsory reduction of 500 machines every four years or 125 machines a year. That is a very slow burn. The likelihood it will have any noticeable impact on poker machine losses and problem gambling before the late 2030s seems remote.
Why? Because, as this paper reported last month, poker machine losses increased from $176 million to $188 million a year over the last decade despite a reduction in the number of machines from 5000 to 3500 in the same space of time.
In 2012-13 each machine took $36,000 off Canberra club patrons per year. In 2022-2023 the figure had risen to $54,000. That's an increase of 50 per cent. There does not appear to be a discernible correlation between a gradual reduction in the number of gaming machines and the amount of money people lose.
Or, as the Gaming Minister Shane Rattenbury said: "reducing machine numbers over many years is not a sufficient strategy".
One reason for that is that the reduction strategy does not directly target problem gamblers. With clubs open until 3am and 4am addicts will be able to try their luck so long as there are any machines available.
The only element of the ALP gaming policy that seems to target problem gamblers is a commitment to introduce cashless gaming in 2026-2027 in order to stiffen the backbone of the self-exclusion program.
But why the wait? Cashless gaming is already being rolled out in other jurisdictions. It's not rocket science. The ACT doesn't have to reinvent the wheel with yet another time-consuming, costly and highly bespoke solution to a universal problem. If cashless gaming is a good idea then the time to start work on it is now.
Labor's policy, which appears calculated not to get it offside with Clubs ACT and the union owned venues, falls well short of the reforms the Greens, under Gaming Minister Shane Rattenbury, have been advocating.
Mr Rattenbury has already "tested the market" for a central monitoring system that would track the losses incurred by individual gamblers through the introduction of a universal player card.
This technology, which has been adopted or is in the process of being adopted in every other jurisdiction in the country, has been dismissed by Labor's gaming spokesperson Marisa Paterson as "a dud". What does she know that gaming ministers in every other state and territory don't?
Her concern is such a scheme could act as a disincentive to reduce the number of machines (over 21 years) and that it would cost $70 million.
The big difference between monitoring and credit limits and what Ms Paterson is proposing is that one works and the other doesn't.
And, as for that costing, where did that number come from? Is it based on a formal assessment or just a figure plucked out of the air?
ACT Labor is kidding itself if it thinks Canberra voters are going to believe that this policy represents meaningful and effective reforms.
It needs to do better than this.
