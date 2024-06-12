'It could blow up': warning as public servants flag political campaign

Public servants face a unique dilemma when grappling with how to balance their duty of impartiality with democratic participation.
The co-founder of a climate-focused group that aims to unseat Labor MP Alicia Payne at the next federal election, potentially with Climate 200 backing, has revealed that a number of public servants are part of the movement.
"It's a significant proportion of us who have some employment within the public service," cardiologist and Voices for Canberra founding member Arnagretta Hunter told The Canberra Times.
"There are people whose names won't be mentioned ... People have some caution, which I think is understandable."
While public servants are not restricted from participating in democracy, many fear breaching the APS Code of Conduct or attracting criticism that could damage their career prospects.
The code makes clear that any APS employee wanting to run as a candidate would have to resign or take leave before doing so, and that care needs to be taken when making public comments, including on social media.
And they must ensure their ability to provide impartial advice to government is not compromised and discuss any potential conflicts with their agency before campaigning for a party or independent.
Professor John Warhurst from the Australian National University's Crawford School of Public Policy said those who chose to dive into politics should be alert to the danger.
"You are making yourself a bit vulnerable and you are making a political statement which is a bit brave, because you'll always encounter someone who's going to hold it against you," he said.
In the ACT, where the Australian Public Service employs 67,605 in a territory home to 469,000 people, it's no surprise that navigating politics can be tricky.
Dr Hunter said that "in an ideal world, you'd want people to be able to be part of public discussions about issues that matter to them".
She argued that Voices for Canberra, and the broader community independents movement, "is not a party, it's actually a platform upon which we can have conversations".
"I have a lot of respect for individual members of the major parties [but] the Voice referendum last year, got me thinking a lot about how we can represent the community here," she said.
Professor Warhurst said the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, which was unsuccessful, was a prime example of a politically charged campaign that led to criticism of some public servants for wearing their hearts on their sleeves.
Infrastructure Department secretary Jim Betts was grilled by Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie at estimates for addressing staff wearing a T-shirt with a logo of an Aboriginal flag and a clenched fist during the Voice campaign.
Professor Warhurst said those in the senior ranks of the APS were the public servants most likely to attract negative attention for getting involved in political campaigning.
"Canberra is still a small place," he said.
"If you're handing out leaflets or at the supermarket on a Saturday morning, at a Liberal party stand or an independent stand, then someone will notice and if someone from a different side of politics makes an issue of it, then it probably has to be addressed ... It could blow up."
