The Instagram page that's turning Canberra into a catwalk

If you've ever wandered around Garema Place, or the Canberra Centre, there's a chance you may had been noticed by the ACT's leading fashion scouts.
They're the people behind CANBERRACORE, an Instagram page dedicated to showcasing Canberra's street style. It's been going for two years, and has racked up around 10,000 followers.
You don't have to be a professional model to appear on their socials; photo and video shoots are spontaneous, if you happen to be wearing something that catches their eye.
"There's no clear guide to what people 'should' wear, excluding those who are happy wearing the Canberra special - Kathmandu puffers paired with their APS lanyard," said a spokesperson from CANBERRACORE.
They'll ask for a rundown of your outfit before submitting you to their page, where you'll feature among tons of other Canberrans who share your sense of style.
And the creators have found plenty to work with in a city that's been keeping its fashion knowhow under the radar.
"Given that Canberra doesn't have a clear 'style' ... what we're seeing is an interesting mix of popular online trends and homegrown brands really flourishing here," said the spokesperson.
Using their platform to promote local talent, businesses and events, the team has unmasked an entire culture that shares a passion for fashion, and a powerhouse of talent just waiting to be discovered.
"Canberra's fashion scene could seriously benefit from more support for its creatives," the team said.
"Currently, people are making do with what they have, and we have some amazing individuals hosting fashion events with their own blood, sweat and tears.
"But with better backing, we could witness a more established fashion community in this city."
Ultimately, the page is about appreciating the effort and care people take when planning their outfit for the day, never undermining the delicate art of creating a memorable ensemble.
CANBERRACORE also emphasises the importance of reusable clothing, with most of the models on the page in outfits made up of primarily thrifted pieces to bring it all together.
"Young people are typically more focused on their impact on the community as well as the environment," said CANBERRACORE.
"We hear a lot from young people featured on the page that most (if not all) items they're wearing are thrifted, homemade or handed down.
"There's an effort to be sustainable and reduce reliance on fast fashion to feed into micro-trends."
The creators reflected on why they started the account, as they recognised a wide audience that was not catered to on social media.
"There wasn't a space online where you could easily find fashionable people and places in Canberra, we were essentially trying to fill a gap," they said.
The team has also produced a magazine, COREMAG, which features content not included on their page.
The second edition has just been announced, and will be available to purchase on their website soon.
