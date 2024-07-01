Microchip your fur babies to ensure their safe return to you

How it works: A microchip is a small electronic device, about the size of a grain of rice, implanted under the skin between the shoulder blades at the back of your pet's neck. Each chip has a unique number that is detected using a microchip scanner. The microchip number is recorded on a microchip database registry with details about the animal and owner.

The procedure: The microchipping process is quick and similar to a routine vaccination. While some pets may feel a brief discomfort, this is minimal and short-lived.