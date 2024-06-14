Parental control the fix for social media sins

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
He warned the world about the extremely dangerous new technology and how it spread so many lies and misinformation. But did anyone listen?
He was too late. People were already addicted, staring at it obsessively for hours, a simple flick of their finger plunging them deeper into fantasy worlds created by others.
Technology holding untold millions spellbound was perilous. If the insanity continued, he cautioned, it could "lead to a fall back into barbarism".
That was German scientist Gottfried Leibniz in 1680. The modern printing press, already more than a century old, had flooded the world with printed material. Leibniz, alarmed by "the horrible mass of books that keeps on growing", feared their disruptive influence would lead to the end of civilisation.
New technology. Dangerous, right? In the 1870s The New York Times published a warning about the "deliberate malice" behind another menacing invention. This new device would encourage people to stay at home and avoid socialising, retreating to their rooms to listen "to the trembling telephone".
They said it about moving pictures, radio and TV, too. Enslaving the world. Turning us into zombies craving our next dopamine hit. Philo Farnsworth, inventor of the modern television system, banned his children from watching. "There's nothing on it worthwhile," he told his son. "I don't want it in your intellectual diet."
And now we face another bout of over-wrought hysteria. The latest evil culprit causing mayhem in society?
Social media.
Innocent children exposed to violent images. An epidemic of mounting mental health problems. Politicians of all stripes are demanding tough new laws. All of it, not so coincidentally, amid demands for greater regulation of Big Tech by a media organisation - News Corp - watching its global audiences shrink due to the wicked influence of social media.
The federal Coalition is promising legislation to prevent children under the age of 16 from accessing social media. Apparently they will achieve this incredible feat by employing something called age-assurance technology, after which they will unveil an ingenious technique to force spilled toothpaste back into its tube.
Age-assurance technology would require surrendering a child's birth certificate or other verification documentation to companies that already salivate over every morsel of personal data, and have proven to be more than a tad careless in keeping it private.
"We still have a classification system," says the shadow communications minister, David Coleman. "We still have R-rated movies. Nobody says 'let's show an R-rated movie to a 10-year-old'. And yet on social media they see worse things every day."
Worse than the 16,000 simulated murders and 20,000 acts of gruesome violence the American Psychiatric Association estimates children witness on TV and video games by the time they turn 18?
There's no disputing that large swathes of social media are fetid swamps teeming with depravity that no child should be exposed to. Certainly we require restrictions so that vulnerable children and young people, already grappling with adolescent angst, are not placed in danger.
But why do we need the cost, complexity and ultimate futility of new laws in this digital era when a far simpler and inexpensive way to protect children already exists?
No grandstanding politician craving publicity has considered it. But many Australians practise it daily. It's called parental control.
Philo Farnsworth's greatest innovation after pioneering television was preventing his kids from watching it. Apple founder Steve Jobs banned his kids using iPads: "We limit how much technology our kids use at home," he said. Bill Gates likewise controlled his children's computer time. Chris Anderson, a robotics company CEO, was accused of fascism by his offspring for restricting online access. "That's because we have seen the dangers of technology firsthand," Anderson said. "I've seen it in myself. I don't want to see that happen to my kids."
Given the dangers and their vulnerability, what child, particularly under the age of 12, requires a smartphone anyway? Concerned parents seeking reassurance in our connected world now opt for "dumb" phones so their children can only make calls and send text messages. Software blocking access to much of the web's sordid material is also becoming increasingly sophisticated and effective.
The confected outrage over social media also misses another vital point. Binge-watching shows on streaming services for hours is now celebrated and encouraged. Farnsworth would be amused. How is that any healthier for young people compared to a few hours browsing social sites, checking on friends, family or the famous?
Keeping children safe is our greatest responsibility. But surely it is a duty that belongs to parents, not politicians.
