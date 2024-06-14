Parental control the fix for social media sins

"While most around us seemed to be drinking more during COVID isolation, my wife and I gave up our usual daily bottle of red wine and no longer drink at home," writes Allan. "However, we still enjoy a glass or two when we are out to dinner. And in retirement I really look forward to the twice-weekly catch up at the club or pub with a bunch of like-minded mates where we solve the nations problem's over a beer or wine. I find it simply impossible to drink alone, though, only ever in company."