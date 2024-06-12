The Canberra Times
Private school criticised over $100k robot dog amid financial problems

June 13 2024 - 12:00am
How much is that doggie in the bus window? At least $100,000, according to today's story by Sarah Lansdown on the, ahem, interesting decision by a school to invest in a robot dog as a teaching tool. Brindabella Christian College has been boasting on buses and trams of its partnership with Boston Dynamics, whose robot doggies have been impressing/terrifying people for quite some time. But critics say it's a wasteful spend when the school is under financial scrutiny, including for repeatedly failing to pay staff superannuation entitlements on time.

