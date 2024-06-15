Come for the wine but stay for a taste of something special

That balance between sales and experience is one that every winery has to strike as wine tastings have become a more popular tourism product over the years. But here around Murrumbateman, in the heart of the Canberra Wine Region, it's particularly pertinent. Word has got around about the quality of these cool-climate varieties and there's a lot more interest - to give you an idea: before the pandemic only about 20 per cent of visitors were from Sydney, while now it's about 50 per cent. But they're not just coming to buy. They're also coming to experience.