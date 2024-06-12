Driver caught 35kmh over speed limit on 'very wet' road

A Canberra driver has been caught 35kmh over the speed limit on what police described as a "very wet" road.
Police spotted the Honda Jazz travelling at 115kmh in an 80kmh zone about 4.30pm on Tuesday, June 11.
Officers had been checking vehicles' speeds during wet weather on Horse Park Drive at Throsby.
The driver was pulled over, and the 36-year-old man was issued a $700 speeding fine for exceeding the limit by between 30kmh and 45kmh.
Officer in charge of road policing, acting Inspector Travis Mills, urged motorists to drive to the conditions, and slow down.
He said speeding is unacceptable and reckless at any time, let alone combining speed with poor weather conditions.
"Posted speed limits are the maximum speed a driver should reach in good conditions. If conditions are hazardous, which includes wet weather, drivers should reduce their speed accordingly," acting Inspector Mills said.
"The risk of being involved in a collision increases during wet weather, even for experienced drivers who know their route well, so to see someone reaching this speed in wet conditions is very concerning and disappointing.
"Please consider the considerable risk you are putting both yourself and other road users at when you make the decision to speed - everyone has the right to get home safely."
