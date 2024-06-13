Why are we only learning of the need for a tunnel now?

If the route between Woden and Civic were to travel down Flynn Drive, with a new tram plus pedestrian bridge to Hospital Point, and then over Parkes Way past the Shine Dome to London Circuit, this would not only facilitate non-existing public transport access to the National Museum, Shine Dome, Llewellyn Hall, ANU and West Civic, but it would offer a perfect site for an interchange behind the Hyatt Hotel. From here initially buses, but possibly later trams, could access Parkes, Barton, Kingston and Manuka, etc, via the existing underpass at the southern end of Commonwealth Avenue Bridge or by the existing Coronation Drive to Old Parliament House, Kings Avenue and beyond.