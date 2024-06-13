Why are we only learning of the need for a tunnel now?

In May 2017, the ACT government let contract 2016-LRS02-003, "Technical Design Advisory Services - Light Rail Stage 2", valued at $5.8m. Fourteen variations later, $26.6m was spent on this contract. The contract deliverables were to enable the stage 2 procurement phase in 2018, including the "precise route alignment" and "bridge, tunnel and gradient engineering issues".
In the subsequent seven years, dozens of further stage 2 contracts have been let, well over $100m has been spent on route planning, and over $1 billion has been spent or committed for works required to deliver the 1.7km of stage 2A.
Yet it was only last week that a tunnel between State Circle and Commonwealth Ave emerged as a requirement. Ratepayers have the right to ask what has been achieved for all the time and money we've thrown into this pit (which at best will result in doubling the public transport travel time to Woden) and how the resources wasted could have reversed the decline of public housing, health, education, transport and city services we've witnessed over the last decade.
The latest proposals, for the linking of Commonwealth and Adelaide avenues via State Circle, with an access tunnel to effect the link to Commonwealth Avenue, still render much of the Parkes and Barton office space difficult of access on foot, do nothing to minimise the time taken to travel between Woden and Civic, promise major traffic chaos during construction and do nothing to facilitate access from the rest of Canberra to the more distant parts of Barton, nor Kingston, Manuka, Fyshwick and Queanbeyan.
Absolutely nothing has been said to date about the need for such an interchange - surely not on Commonwealth Avenue or State Circle.
If the route between Woden and Civic were to travel down Flynn Drive, with a new tram plus pedestrian bridge to Hospital Point, and then over Parkes Way past the Shine Dome to London Circuit, this would not only facilitate non-existing public transport access to the National Museum, Shine Dome, Llewellyn Hall, ANU and West Civic, but it would offer a perfect site for an interchange behind the Hyatt Hotel. From here initially buses, but possibly later trams, could access Parkes, Barton, Kingston and Manuka, etc, via the existing underpass at the southern end of Commonwealth Avenue Bridge or by the existing Coronation Drive to Old Parliament House, Kings Avenue and beyond.
Such an interchange is vital if future public transport in South Canberra is to offer more than just a link between Woden and Civic that is no faster than the existing bus service.
Dr Zylstra (Letters, June 11) does science and the community a major disservice by referring to Project Vesta (2007) but then conveniently ignoring the main conclusions from that study. Project Vesta was a comprehensive joint study by CSIRO and WA Dept. of Environment and Conservation on fuel structure, fuel dynamics and fire behaviour in dry eucalypt forests.
The study concluded that: "Hazard reduction by prescribed burning will reduce the rate of spread, flame height and intensity of a fire, as well as the number and distance of spot fires by changing the structure of the fuel bed and reducing the total fuel load. These effects may persist for a considerable time (up to 20 years) in forests containing rough-barked trees and shrubby understoreys." And: "Younger fuels produce fewer firebrands (smouldering pieces of bark) because fire intensities are low and less bark is consumed than in older fuel types. Using prescribed burning to lower bark hazard from a score of 3 to 2 reduces the density of firebrands by threefold."
These conclusions are completely at odds with the claims Zylstra has been making. Forest fuels consisting of ground litter and elevated biomass (grass, shrubs, dead bark on trees) are all consumed in wildfires, and increasing their load worsens fire behaviour and increases difficulty of fire suppression.
The disregard for decades of solid Australian research and practical experience, and the use of selective arguments by Dr Zylstra is irresponsible and clearly unhelpful in development of policies and practice for mitigating risks from future wildfires - an issue of major community concern.
Yet again a female steps into the breach when a notable and overconfident male steps right away from a major business's bubbling cauldron of unresolved financial, senior management and work culture issues ("Costello quits as Nine boss after journo clash", June 12 ).
This now-former board chair was intending to retire later in the year, after the Paris Olympics. Given that Nine will be delivering 24-hour Australian coverage of these games, perhaps his recent nimble departure was cushioned with a company commitment to continue to provide him with a top-class experience in France. This would likely be a rather more leisurely undertaking now.
"Gotten" I actually dislike as it sounds, to me, ugly. But to quote the Macquarie Dictionary: "In British English, gotten was the preferred form some centuries ago. But, then around the 1600s, the standard form shifted to got - though gotten does appear in some British English dialects. And in American English, the standard form is still gotten."
And as one learned commentator once said: "If you want to hear Elizabethan English visit Baltimore." And as another observed, possibly cynically: "The most backward country in the world is the USA."
Good to see the Telstra Tower on Black Mountain reopening (June 12). In the bigger picture, we could see an elegant all-weather cable car installation, connecting to the base of the tower, say, from a station on the isthmus of Acton Peninsula, with its national attractions.
That station could adjoin a light rail stop there, on more inclusive and appealing tram route from Civic to Woden, using a new, readily constructible bridge, redolent of Griffin's missing lake crossing from Acton Peninsula to Parkes, thus saving Commonwealth Avenue and its famous bridges from certain tramline blight.
May I just use the following analogy to highlight the LNP's decision to scrap emission reduction targets. A very overweight person is told by their GP that their health is a serious risk if weight is not lost. A target was set of 20kg over two years. After 15 months the patient's weight had plateaued at 15kg loss.
The doctor said the weight loss program was not likely to help the patient reach the 20kg target. Advice? Scrap the program and return to previous eating habits. But, a new obesity treatment was due to be launched by 2040 and if the patient was still alive, the doctor would be happy to prescribe it.
Society isn't longing for the death of god or religion. Fr Day (Letters, June 12) doesn't like the fact that in a secular society there's no place for self-appointed moral authorities attempting to impose their religious beliefs on everyone else.
Christianity has played an outsized role in Australia for too long, and you only have to go back a few prime ministers to find regular consultations with the most senior members of a particular denomination before major policy decisions were made.
Fr Day may talk to his imaginary friend at home, and he may even find enough credulous people to have gatherings where they all play with their imaginary friend together, but that should be the end of it. Whatever they think their imaginary friend said to them on one of these playdates should have no bearing on the way I live my life.
The editorial of June 10 on road safety called for better information but then made the classical error of quoting deaths per population, which ignores exposure rates. It should be deaths per kilometres travelled in the comparison area.
With 63 years and a couple of million kilometres on the road and experience in assessing research, I have a few insights into the problem of safety on our roads. Firstly, crash cause assessment should be done to the UK standard without high rank interference. This will give the causes of the causes such as the reasons that a driver was speeding (intoxicated, stole vehicle, suicide, etc).
Secondly, the relevant bureaucracies should be restructured so that they have a much broader outlook - they are drawn from a narrow perspective with no alternative viewpoints. It is said they have minds like razor blades - turn them sideways and they are too narrow to see them.
Thirdly, the standard of driver training and testing is abysmal. It must be raised to the European standards (except Holland). Essentially, that is roadcraft rather than rule craft - an immense difference that has kept me alive and uninjured.
So the decades-old literary question "Where's Spot?" is now directly relevant to a problem-ridden ACT semi-government school ("School's $100k robot dog spend criticised", June 13).
I note the rather smallish ad on the bottom of page 7 today is ACTEW's announcement of a change in prices.
Not only are they screwing their customers but they seem to be screwing The Canberra Times as well.
No doubt the millions of dollars they will receive from this price rise will not result in a more informative size ad in the paper.
Bruce Lehrmann is like Donald Trump. They both think people will believe their lies if they repeat them often enough.
Father Peter Day (Letters, June 12) laments various matters that he ascribes to, as he puts it, "government", whom he says he "will never worship".
Perhaps he would be best advised to petition the entity he does worship, who, being allegedly all powerful and the creator of everything, could theoretically do something about the issues that so concern him.
Don't hold your breath.
Joe Biden has done so much more this week than be the president of USA. He has openly demonstrated how to be a loving and supportive father to his son Hunter, struggling to overcome addiction and the dire consequences that so often follow.
Whatever you think of his politics he deserves admiration for being such a positive parental role model.
It's a pity Peter Costello didn't do that to John Howard.
Re Garry Linnell's amusing summary (June 8) of the rise and fall of "bloody drongo" in the lingo, it may be that drongos never went away but simply matured.
Once a drongo, always a drongo, and more than likely a male of the species? Not sure what the future holds, though.
Re the Bunnings vegan snag drama. Let veggies and vegans have their go at a sausage stall at Bunnings. They will soon realise they are as as popular as a fart in a spacesuit.
Whatever other criticisms of light rail may be made, at least when looking at City Hill one can see that stage 2A makes the earth move.
In response to Jill Sutton (Letters, June 10) may I plead my case with the help of the great singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka.
Don't take my balcony(ies) away from me; don't you leave my pot plants in misery; If they go then I'll be blue; breaking up balconies is hard to do.
Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
