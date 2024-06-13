The Canberra Times
Why are we only learning of the need for a tunnel now?

By Letters to the Editor
June 14 2024 - 5:30am
In May 2017, the ACT government let contract 2016-LRS02-003, "Technical Design Advisory Services - Light Rail Stage 2", valued at $5.8m. Fourteen variations later, $26.6m was spent on this contract. The contract deliverables were to enable the stage 2 procurement phase in 2018, including the "precise route alignment" and "bridge, tunnel and gradient engineering issues".

