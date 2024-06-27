The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: June 28, 1991

June 28 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1991, a case of a mistaken house found its way on the front page as workers laid pipe at the wrong address. Elizabeth Anderson had been out for the day and drove into her driveway around 4.45pm only to find a trench dug up from the footpath to the house with several holes in her front lawn.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.