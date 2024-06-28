Times Past: June 29, 1995

On this day in 1995, Grace Watson, Lorna Thompson and Rita Elliot stood in the middle of the parade ground at Duntroon with their heads held up and marched just like they did when they first joined the Australian Women's Army Service more than 50 years earlier.
As they admired the sealed surface that once had gravel and dirt on it, they spoke of the hours spent marching with feet that arched from army footwear.
They were posted to Duntroon in the middle of winter and recalled feeling so cold at night they used blackout paper underneath their blankets to keep warm.
Ms Elliot said the blackout paper was made of card and covered with a tar-like substance that "you put it underneath and on top of yourself to keep warm".
When they arrived, the army was not too sure where to place them and they ended up cleaning with buckets and mops. However, men had quickly replaced them.
Back then, women volunteers were tasked with the same responsibilities as the men cadets and enlisted men.
They were tasked to be cooks, drivers, orderlies, clerical officers, telephonists and medicos, all the essential daily activities that kept the camp up and running.
Ms Watson shared the sentiment and said "we kept the place going while the men were at war and we had a lot of fun".
At Duntroon, they were also a lot of sadness as people lost their fathers, brothers and partners. Ms Watson's brother had died just a week before she was called up. She reiterated she was grateful for all the support she received.
All three said the thing they remembered the most was the friendship and comradeship, which was usually found at the "The Hut".
The Hut referred to the Lady Gowrie Services Hall that opened on May 13, 1941 which served as a recreation facility for service people. It has served more than 1 million meals and it was often referred to a home away from home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.