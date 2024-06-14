How good is the swimming? Now I can't wait for Paris

I've felt a bit "meh" about the Olympics in recent years but, funnily enough, I can't wait for Paris.
Is it because we need a diversion from all the bad news happening in the world? A chance to have a bloody good bawl about some athlete I've never heard of but am now deeply invested in as they win - or lose - their event?
Is it because it's in Paris, 100 years after the last Paris Olympics? And the excitement of seeing the Seine used to full effect in the opening ceremony on July 26, as well as for the triathlon and opening swimming? (Notwithstanding some Parisians' plan, apparently, to poo en masse in the Seine on June 23 (very specific) in a weird protest and an attempt to reduce the chance even more of the river being cleared for use. I mean, come on. Some people really are merde-heads.)
Is it because the world now seems full of snowflakes and it's just wonderful to see fit, committed, dedicated young people who have actually worked hard for years finally get their time in the spotlight?
In a sentence I thought I'd never write, my 13-year-old daughter and I have been absolutely glued to the television coverage of the Australian swimming trials in Brisbane. (And also thinking how jarring it is to see the crowd in t-shirts at night in winter. Queensland really is another country.)
I mean, Wednesday's trials straight out the bat saw Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O'Callaghan both break the world record in the women's 200-metres freestyle while also - as the Channel Nine commentators like to say about 400 times a night - "booked their ticket to Paris".(There's a drinking game waiting to happen there.) Excitement.
But it wasn't just the triumphs that moved us. Twenty-six-year-old Bowen Gough won the men's 200-metre butterfly final but missed out reaching the qualifying time for the Games. By 1.21 seconds. (As retired swimming legend Gian Rooney explained, Swimming Australia set the toughest Olympic qualifying times in the word, to encourage excellence. But selectors can use their discretion to include swimmers who will contribute to the team even without a qualifying time. The team will be revealed later in the week.)
Gough's poolside interview with retired Paralympic champ (and truly excellent commentator) Ellie Cole was a lesson in grace.
"I'd be lying to you if I said I wasn't disappointed," Gough said, between gasps for breath. "I mean, unfortunately there's some hard luck stories in swimming sometimes and it's a bit unfortunate I've been on the wrong end more than most.
"I'm proud of everything I put into that, every lap I put in training. I couldn't have done anything more in training or in the lead-up to this, so I'm proud of myself."
Gough "knew it was hard" to get the qualifying time but didn't complain about it. "I gave it my best shot," he said.
Originally from country Victoria, he moved to the Goal Coast to further his swimming and be surrounded by some excellent fellow competitors.
"They inspire me to be a better swimmer and a better person and friend. There are a bunch of them in the crowd tonight and I could hear them cheering and that meant a lot," he said.
Gough also thanked his mum and dad for being there to watch him compete in Brisbane. "[They] would drive me an hour and a half each way as a junior... I just hope I made you proud," he said, looking up to the stands. How could you not be proud of such a fine young man?
I am also excited for the Paralympics based on the swimmers' performances this week.
My new favourite competitor is Tim Hodge, who had his leg amputated as a four-year-old and worried he'd never be good at anything.
On Wednesday night, he broke the world record in the men's 200m individual medley. Here's to gold for him in Paris.
And how about the courage of someone like Jamie Booth, swimming alone in the final of the 50m backstroke?
Born 14 weeks' premature with cerebral palsy and profound deafness, she is in the S3 category for competing in the Paralympics (the lower the number, the more severe the disability).
Jamie started swimming at 16 to relax her muscles - and mind.
On Wednesday night, the Queenslander needed to shave about 20 seconds off her best time to get to Paris.
It didn't happen. But, oh, she tried. Using only her arms -her legs and trunk unable to move - she gave it her best.
And that is truly inspiring.
