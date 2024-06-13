'Ridiculous to think about': Stuart wants patience with young guns

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has shut down "ridiculous" State of Origin talk around rookie of the year contender Ethan Strange as he manages workload and expectations for the young guns on his roster.
The next month will be a pivotal period for the Raiders' season, who have defied expectations to sit fifth on the ladder at the midway point of the year.
Strange has been a massive point in the Raiders stunning the competition, especially considering Jamal Fogarty is still at least five weeks away from making his return.
NSW coach Michael Maguire has earmarked the teenager as a future Origin player, but the Blues' struggles in the series opener last week prompted Strange's name to be tossed into some fan conversations for game two.
The reality is Maguire won't consider Strange. He has Nicho Hynes, Mitchell Moses, Jahrome Luai and a host of others in contention, and Stuart said talk of parachuting his young gun in was premature.
"That's ridiculous to think about Origin [for Strange] today," Stuart said. "I'll do everything I possible can to do the best for Ethan as a footy player, and it's not Origin today.
"I feel as though our young depth has handled [more responsibility] really well and it's something I'll keep an eye on over the next eight weeks. We've got a lot of young players who have played a fair bit of football, so it's important for me to watch the loads.
"You mentioned Ethan, he's physically going really well. It's a credit to him because he's handled a lot of intensity and a lot of physicality. The way he's handled that has been marvellous."
The fact Strange is being mentioned is a credit to the way the five-eighth has carried himself this season, and he has representative form after starring in the under-19s series last year.
Strange looks like he belongs in the NRL, despite his age. He boasts the same sort of physicality that made Jack Wighton such a good defender and dangerous attacker, and he hasn't missed a step as a key playmaker.
He is part of an emerging group of player Stuart has turned to as the next-gen Raiders, tapping into the junior NSW team from last year to rebuild his squad.
Strange, Chevy Stewart and Jake Clydesdale were in the NSW under-19s team last year, and Ethan Sanders, Myles Martin and Savelio Tamale will join them next season.
Emerging second-rower Noah Martin will get a taste of representative football this year as well after he was named in the Blues under-19s side this week. Strange, who turns 20 later this year, wasn't eligible for selection this season.
Stuart has made no secret of his desire to attract the best young players in the NRL, and the seven rising stars have bought into the vision for the future.
Stuart has backed the under-19s Origin concept as a stepping stone for players, revealing he went to the match last year to get a close look at potential recruits.
"We've looked at that as a really strong pathway for recruitment and it's wonderful to see [Martin and Stewart picked this year], they're both great players," Stuart said.
"Chevy has had a syndesmosis problem, but he's healthy again. Noah Martin is a great talent, and we're very proud of those younger boys. Making that team is tough ... I went to the game last year and there's a lot of hype and excitement."
Fogarty and Zac Hosking start light ball work earlier this week, with halfback Fogarty's return pencilled in for round 20 while Hosking is pushing to be back as early as round 18.
The bye last week gave the Raiders a chance to freshen up for a month of games before their third and final bye, with Elliott Whitehead, Morgan Smithies and Dani Levi all overcoming niggles.
The byes can sometimes complicate the reality of the ladder. The Raiders are fifth with seven wins from 12 games, while the Cowboys are 12th with the same amount of wins from 14 games.
Still, the Raiders are well ahead of where many thought they would be this year and they are positioning themselves to be a top-eight contender over the coming months.
"There's inconsistency right across the competition," Stuart said. "It's very difficult for teams to stay up for a long period of time ... in the first four games last weekend there was over 210 points scored. That's a lot of points in four games of football.
"We certainly focus on week to week, we really do. But yes, we know where we are [on the ladder] and I know what's got us there. Nobody expected us to be where we are at the moment, and that's the part I love about it.
"There's a lot worse positions to be on the table."
The Raiders started on fire in Canberra this year, winning the first three games at home. But they've lost their past two matches - conceding a combined 84 points in losses to the Sharks and Roosters.
On top of that, they have to overcome a mini Cowboys hoodoo. They've lost their past five against the Townsville side, but haven't played them since round one last year.
The Cowboys have been inconsistent this year, stunning the Roosters two weeks ago without their Origin stars before being thumped by the Warriors last week.
"The Cowboys have got too many experienced rep players to see [the Canberra cold] as an advantage," Stuart said.
"We've got to put the overalls on and go to work. We had a good preparation going into our last [home game] and we were very disappointing.
"It's my job to get them physically and mentally up to a standard ... it's a team thing, we just need to be as consistent as we possible can."
