The uncomfortable truth keeping Canberra away from the Brumbies

I follow neither rugby league nor rugby union and my opinion is as follows: there seems to be an awful lot of rah-rah around what seem to be some fairly inconsequential differences.
Maybe it's all those participation awards I received growing up, but why shouldn't you get extra points for trying?
The only consequential difference I can find is how the codes are perceived and how that perception affects their standing in the community, primarily as a result of our imposition of cultural standards, social norms, mimetic desires, and numerous other political motivations and anti-capitalistic sentiments.
Namely, union is for toffs, league is for toughs.
The difference is superficial, yet informative.
The two codes are like two luxury brands. They both come from the same factory, but we buy into the idea that one is better than the other.
League for the hoi polloi, union for the hoity toity.
League for the blokes who bullied me in high school. Union for the blokes who bullied me in high school, but did so while wearing R.M. Williams boots.
The realpolitik of this distinction is the popular support of one code over the other. Last Saturday, the Brumbies (union, for the uninitiated) secured a quarter-final win in front of the biggest home crowd they'd enjoyed this year - 8817 fans. That's enough to fill Suncorp Stadium 0.167 times over.
If you believe former rugby team advisor David Pembroke, the Brumbies are unstoppable on their path to the Super Rugby grand final. Yet with so much on the line, Saturday's attendance was half that of a regular Raiders' (league) game.
Perhaps Jack Quigley put it best:
"You live in Canberra. You can't POSSIBILY have anything better to do this weekend," he wrote on X.
"What else is on? Exactly. Wear a coat and go to the game".
The cold, admittedly, is a factor. As one anonymous source told me:
"...the demountable cafes and abundant concrete in the[...]Canberra cold make it feel like a soviet highschool grade playing field."
There's price, too, as well as the steady decline of all Super Rugby franchises over the past decade.
But all these factors can be mitigated.
A roof over the stadium would keep in the heat.
Free tickets for university students would fill the seats and secure the next generation of devotees.
And if one player per half was allowed to bring a medieval weapon of sorts onto the field, one would reasonably expect an increase in viewership.
But what cannot be mitigated is mendacity - self-deception. Mendacity is bad for digestion and, worse still, for ticket sales.
Here's the uncomfortable truth. If we accept that union is the sport of the comfortable elite and we agree that Canberra is the city of the comfortable elite, we are, by the immutable power of deductive logic, a city built for union. In fact, 50 per cent of our current sitting senators are former professional union players.
If you're unwilling to accept that proposition, consider the numbers: Canberra Stadium seats 25,011 sports fans, of which 8817 bought tickets to the quarter-final. 25,011 less 8817 leaves 16,194 empty seats. 16,194 Canberrans had better things to do on Saturday night.
They can't all have been going to see Rent.
So why are Canberrans - jingoistic, defensive, often grasping desperately to justify this city and this way of life-hesitant to back one of the few aspects of our territorial identity that holds up at a national level?
Or put another way, is it not strange that a town so emphatically, passionately and embarrassingly proud of the fact that "Ken Behren" sounds like "Canberran", wouldn't seize upon the much more tangible and respectable pride associated with genuine sporting victory.
Is it that we are so ashamed to be seen for who we are that we would neglect to support our own?
8817 Canberras know exactly who they are. They buy their rugby season passes with government salaries, wear their Patagonia puffers to the game, and happily pay the extra few dollars for a BentSpoke instead of a Hahn Super Dry. And they are happy.
And somewhere, 16,194 Canberrans are in the pangs of an identity crisis that would make Dr Jekyll blush. Maybe they even hide amongst league supporters, squirrelling away their lanyards and donning ill-fitted, pristine work boots.
If the Brumbies were an especially skilled chess side or the strongest debating team the capital had seen in a decade, it would be appropriate to redress our perception on the national stage.
But they're not.
They're a rugby side. A really good rugby side.
There is as much value in handwringing over being an exceptional flanker, as there is in self-loathing over being an exceptional bureaucrat.
The shine of a grand final victory shouldn't be relegated to the shadow of our own self-deception.
