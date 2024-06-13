ACT Greens promise free assessments for autism and ADHD

The ACT Greens have pitched free assessments and supports for people with autism and ADHD if they are elected in October's territory election.
The party wants to establish a neurodiversity centre to provide free support for people who are neurodiverse.
The centre is expected to cost $15 million to establish and cost about $5 million a year for staff such as psychiatrists, psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, counsellors and peer workers.
The centre would include supports such as assessment and diagnosis for people of all ages, early intervention supports, space for peer groups to meet and information and resources for neurodiverse people and their families and friends.
People are often forced to wait years to get an assessment for autism and ADHD.
ACT Greens disability spokeswoman Emma Davidson, who is the territory's Minister for Mental Health, said the waiting times were particularly challenging for parents and carers.
"That's why the ACT Greens want to establish a dedicated centre that provides free information and support for people with Autism and ADHD, and their families," she said.
Ms Davidson said the centre would be the first of its kind in Australia. She said it would take a "strengths-based approach' and would also offer support to family and friends around how to better understand neurodivergence.
"At the moment, our systems of support for health care, education, employment, and social connections are built around neurotypical assumptions," she said.
Many people living in the ACT are neurodiverse, or know someone who is neurodiverse, yet our systems don't support them and only change once someone has a diagnosis," she said.
"This means people go without the right support to excel in their lives, or may be adults before they connect with the right supports for their needs. We also know that there are many neurodivergent people who may not need or choose to go down the diagnosis pathway, who would still benefit from support."
