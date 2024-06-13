Alleged stalker accused of sending 201 emails to ex despite court order

An alleged stalker has been extradited to the ACT accused of sending 201 emails to an ex-partner, despite a court order prohibiting him from contacting the woman.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, when his bid to return to Queensland was successful.
The man faces charges of contravening a family violence order, and aggravated stalking. It is unclear if he has entered pleas.
Upon hearing he would be granted bail, the man told Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker: "As soon as the court date is done I'll buy the ticket straight away."
The 48-year-old, from Lyneham was extradited from Queensland in relation to family violence charges.
Police allege that, despite a family violence order being in place prohibiting the man from contacting his ex-partner, the man sent about 201 emails to the woman in 12 months - often sending numerous emails a day.
In April 2023, the man allegedly sent his ex-partner 86 emails over 22 days, and in December 2023, the man allegedly sent another 50 emails over 23 days.
Police documents allege the emails included calling the woman a "putrid shallow heartless lowlife".
"So how many blokes have you f---ed in our bed," another email said.
"Always provided always put you guys first cancelled my hip replacement for yours and I still worked I'm F---en sick havnt got left and your still being a heartless c--- [sic]."
The alleged victim told police she was scared to leave her home, and is in a constant state of hypervigilence which has left her exhausted.
In March 2024, police arrested the man for contravening a family violence order, and he appeared in court where he was granted bail with conditions not to leave the ACT.
The man failed to appear at his next court date on April 5 and an arrest warrant was issued.
He was arrested by Queensland Police in Mackay, Queensland on Tuesday and extradited to the ACT the following night.
In court, prosecutor Ilsa Hattam opposed bail saying the man had demonstrated a disregard for court orders.
"The complainant has indicated a fear of escalating violence which has heightened since the recent extradition," Ms Hattam said.
The arrest was made under ACT Policing's operation pemberton, which is targeting family violence offenders.
The case is set to return to court next month.
In a statement, ACT Policing said officers take all reports of family violence seriously, and continue to investigate all forms of offending to ensure victims and the community are kept safe and offenders are held accountable.
"We understand the significant coercion and control exerted in relationships where family violence exists, and encourage anyone impacted by any type of family violence offending to contact police and seek support.
"If you are a victim of family violence or believe someone you know is the victim of family violence, you can contact police on 131 444 or triple zero (000) in an emergency, or attend any police station."
