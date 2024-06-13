Stolen tools worth $10k put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace

Around $10,000 worth of tools were allegedly stolen from a warehouse in Symonston over the long weekend.
The tools and equipment were allegedly stolen from the bulk recycling centre on Saturday, June 8.
The stolen tools were later listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, police believe, where they were inadvertently purchased by members of the public.
Police tracked down the Marketplace seller to a home in Chisholm, and searched the property around 6.50pm on Monday, June 10.
Police say they found a number of stolen Milwaukee branded tools belonging to the bulk recycling centre at the home.
Anyone with information on the burglary or who may have bought the tools or equipment is encouraged to contact police.
Police said they would like to emphasise that community members who may have inadvertently purchased the tools are not in any trouble, however request anyone who believes they bought any of the tools to come forward.
READ MORE:
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7770704. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.