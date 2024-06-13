Speaker Milton Dick ready for this first Vinnies CEO Sleepout

Some veterans of the Vinnies CEO Sleepout are leading the pack in the fundraising this year but a first-timer - Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick - is not far behind them.
The CEO sleepout in Canberra this year is being held on Thursday in the underground carpark at Parliament House. There are also sleepouts taking place on the Merimbula basketball courts and Young railway station as part of the Canberra and surrounds effort.
The 171 CEOs sleeping out had to Friday raised more than $500,000 towards a goal of $800,000 to support homelessness services in Canberra, the Far South Coast and western NSW.
The top fundraiser, so far, was Neville Tomkins, from Scouts ACT, participating in his 13th sleepout. He has so far raised more than $30,000 this year and close to $300,000 over all his sleepouts.
No.2 on the leaderboard is Blackshaw Manuka real estate agent Christine Shaw who has raised close to $30,000 this sleepout and more than $93,000 over her four sleepouts.
Canberra Toyota dealer principal Mirko Milic is also participating in his 13th Vinnies sleepout, raising more than $272,000 over that time, including more than $21,000 this year.
Not far behind, sitting fifth on the leaderboard, is the Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick, who is taking part in his first Vinnies sleepout, so far raising more than $16,000.
The Labor MP for Oxley and former Brisbane City councillor didn't hesitate to take part this year.
"I've had a lot to do with the St Vincent de Paul Society as a councillor and a federal member so when I saw they were opening up Parliament House to the event, I jumped at the chance," Mr Dick said.
"I've seen the work they do and this was an amazing opportunity to support that and support people who are homeless and at risk, more than ever."
Mr Dick was still hopeful he could come out top of the fundraising ladder for the ACT and surrounds.
"Oh look, I have been leaning heavily on my colleagues," he joked.
"I'm not sure if they will get special treatment for a donation. I can't rule that in or out."
But he did get a little serious.
"I think Parliament House should be opened up more for the people and for organisations, to help them do what they need to do," he said.
And while the participants have only a sleeping bag and a piece of cardboard to keep them warm in the cold concrete bunker that is the Parliament House carpark, Mr Dick was confident a Vinnies beanie would make all the difference.
This year marks 15 years of Vinnies CEO Sleepout in Canberra. A range of people from throughout the community are participating in the sleepout, including several school principals. They include
While Monday and Tuesday are forecast to get down to minus 3 degrees, Thursday night heading into Friday morning is looking like a positively balmy low of around (plus) 3 degrees.
