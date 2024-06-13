'Best mare I've had': Begg-ing for more Magic Time in $3 million race

Top Cranbourne trainer Grahame Begg believes his classy mare Magic Time can add another Group 1 victory to her imposing record in Saturday's $3 million Stradbroke Handicap at Eagle Farm.
Magic Time, who has won two of her five starts in Group 1 company, has drawn barrier nine and will be ridden by regular jockey Michael Dee in the time-honoured race over 1400 metres.
Begg said Magic Time is in great order going into the classic after failing in the Kingsford Smith at her last start.
"I'm prepared to forget Magic Time's last run in the Kingsford Smith," the multiple Group 1-winning trainer told ACM Racing.
"Magic Time ran eighth in the Kingsford Smith.She had no luck in the run. She lost a shoe mid-race and was never comfortable in the race. Magic Time was galloped on in the run. She was lucky that she only sustained a minor graze to her hind tendon and has made a great recovery.
"Michael came back and just said forget the run and he has a wonderful understanding of the mare. Magic Time has been up on the Gold Coast for five weeks and she's settled in really well into that environment.
"I think if Magic Time wins the Stradbroke she has to be probably the best mare that I've trained and I've been lucky to have had some good ones during my career. We've kept on lifting the bar with her and she's measured up except for her last start effort in the Kingsford Smith when she had excuses."
For the first time in the 134 year history of the Stradbroke Handicap two mares head the weights. The Ciaron Maher trained Bella Nipotina will carry 56 kilograms while Magic Time has 55.5 kilograms and the bottom weight comes in with 50 kilograms.
The handicapper raised the weights half-a-kilogram at acceptance time which suited Begg.
"There was talk the handicapper was going to lift the weights 1.5 kilograms at acceptance time but in the end they decided to lift them half-a-kilogram," he said.
"The half-a-kilogram is alright. I was getting a bit worried if they lifted them 1.5 kilograms. I understand if the weights were raised 1.5 kilograms the bottom weights would go up accordingly but I reckon it would have been tough for Magic Time if she had to carry 56.5 kilograms and win the race.
It might have just been too tough of a task for her."
The astute horseman, who strapped the brilliant filly Emancipation in her Group 1 victories for his dad Hall Of Fame trainer Neville Begg in the mid 1980s, said this years Stradbroke has attracted an even field of runners.
Maher, who had his 45th Group 1 winner last week when Socks Nation won the Queensland Oaks also saddles up Nugget and Semana as well as Bella Nipotina.
James Cummings accepted with Viluna who is the $5 favourite and other leading trainers Chris Waller, Annabel Neasham, the Hayes brothers, Tony Gollan , Kris Lees, Mick Price and Bjorn Baker have runners.
"It's for sure they don't give Group 1 races away and Saturday's Stradbroke is no exception," Begg said. "All the big name trainers have runners. It's tough to work it who are the hardest to beat.
"I've marvelled at Bella Nipotina during her career. I have to rate her highly but her biggest concern is the wide barrier. Antino has good form but like Bella Nipotina has drawn a bad gate.
"Benedetta will have plenty of admirers after her win in the Group One Goodwood Handicap last month and Vilana scored a strong win for James Cummings at his last start in the Moreton Cup at Eagle Farm. It's a really tough race."
In the early betting markets for the Stradbroke Bet365 rate Vilana as the $5 favourite. Bella Nipotina and Magic Time are $11 chances in an even market.
Begg, also has Galaxy Field making her Melbourne metropolitan debut in a $150,000 three-year-old fillies race at Sandown.
"I've had Galaxy Field for two runs," he said. "She won at Kyneton at her first start and I was very happy with that performance. Galaxy Field then had no luck at Bendigo.
"The track on that occasion had a bit of a bias and it just never suited her. I'm forgetting that effort and going on her Kyneton victory. She's worked along very well since her last run. I think with a bit of time under her belt she's going to develop into a nice horse."
Bet365 are betting $34 about Galaxy Field's chances of winning the 1300 metre race.
