The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Here's why more than 50 per cent Australians don't know 'a lot' about AI

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated June 17 2024 - 10:03am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australians are more "comfortable" with artificial intelligence putting out sports results and lifestyle stories than publishing political news, a national survey has found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in community stories and issues that need attention. Contact me with tips and thoughts at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.