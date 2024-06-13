Police seek a man who tried to thwart alleged Bonner BWS robbery

Police are looking for a man who witnessed three boys allegedly steal alcohol in a Bonner bottle shop earlier this year.
Three boys ran into the BWS bottle shop on Mabo Boulevard, Bonner about 7.00pm on Friday, April 12, before allegedly stealing a large quantity of alcohol.
Police said the man attempted to prevent one of the boys leaving the shop and the pair had a short struggle.
The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a medium build, brown hair, and a beard.
He was wearing a green t-shirt, black pants, and thongs at the time of the incident.
ACT Policing want to speak to the man regarding the incident, or anyone who can identify the man, but he is not a suspect and is not in any trouble.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contract Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7724057. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.