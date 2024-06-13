The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police seek a man who tried to thwart alleged Bonner BWS robbery

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 13 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are looking for a man who witnessed three boys allegedly steal alcohol in a Bonner bottle shop earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.