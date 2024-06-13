From Katy Perry to Manuka Oval: Sophie's injury comeback mission

Sophie Molineux has already had her rock star moment. She was 20 years old dancing on stage with Katy Perry, thousands watching from the MCG stands and a World Cup medal hanging around her neck.
Life, and cricket, was perfect until all of a sudden it wasn't. Perhaps that's why she's so desperate to get back on the big stage again this year, sans Perry, to draw a line under the frustrating injury problems of the past three years.
Molineux hopes that road will lead her to Manuka Oval during the Australian summer for a blockbuster Ashes clash.
"Being exposed to touring and playing for Australia at a young age, I thought that was going to be it for the next 15 years," Molineux said.
"I supposed when you're there you think that's the be all and end all. When you're stripped of that you have to take stock and work out what's important to you.
"Of course playing is important to me, but I was able to reconnect with people and it was probably a blessing in disguise.
"That World Cup seems like a lifetime ago but it was such a cool experience. And I love coming to Manuka. Whenever we play in Canberra, the local support you get, hopefully that just keeps growing as the women's game grows. It's exciting to be back there."
The Australian women's team will play the only elite international match in Canberra for the 2024-25 summer, with the men's team to bypass the capital and the Sydney Thunder yet to say if they will play more Big Bash games at Manuka Oval.
Tickets are now on sale for the mulit-format women's Ashes includes three one-dayers, three Twenty20 and a Test match at the MCG. Canberra will host the second Twenty20 match on January 23, which will be crucial in the build up to the Test finale.
Molineux is just excited to be back in the mix after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament and then losing her Cricket Australia contract. Her battle back on to the field was rewarded when she was added back on to the Cricket Australia contract list this year, burying the demons of a stress fracture in her foot and knee problems.
The all-rounder went almost three years without playing a one-day international, but she's making up for lost time after making her comeback against Bangladesh earlier this year.
She will play in The Hundred in England before returning to Australia for a series against New Zealand before going to Bangladesh for the Twenty20 World Cup, then the Women's Big Bash and the home Ashes series.
"After playing in a couple of World Cups a long time ago, and having to watch a couple more recently, they're always special events," Molineux said.
"It takes some pretty good performances and special things to come into place at a World Cup. There's a lot of time and preparation going into this one in Bangladesh.
"It's just nice to be back. Sitting on the sidelines for 12 months or so, you watch a lot of cricket. I learned a lot, and I feel there's a lot more to come. I'm just happy to be back playing in any colours."
Molineux hopes cricket support can ride a similar wave that is following the Matildas after their World Cup success last year. If the Australian team wins another Twenty20 title in Bangladesh, it's hoped crowds will flock to the Ashes.
"What the Matildas did, and how they brought a country together, was incredible," Molineux said.
"We're two very different sports, but we're all in for the same reason. To get people to enjoy sport and being active. Hopefully we can get some real momentum going into this summer."
