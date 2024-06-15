How we can reduce clothing waste with shoppers wearing all the cost

Another tax? Guess who will end up paying this one.
That's right, fair consumer, you will. Any business owner, anywhere in the world if faced with increases to the cost of goods won't be willing to take a hit to their bottom line - pardon the pun.
Not when they can pass on the additional production cost, or in this case a tax, to the consumer, adding to what is for many Australians an already inflated cost of living.
From July, the federal government will introduce a four-cents-per-garment levy, on retailers, to help rein clothing waste in Australia. Recent analysis found Australians buy an average of 56 new clothing items a year.
But my question to the government is this: why not use a carrot instead of a stick?
We are appalled at the landfill created each year by our unwanted apparel. It adds up to 2.25 million tonnes per year in Australia alone. While recycling efforts are under way, much new clothing cannot be recycled because of the polyester and elastane fibres used in their production.
We're crying out for a solution now, not in several years when technology can finally catch up to another of our self-inflicted dilemmas.
There is a huge opportunity for the government to incentivise the use of natural fibres like hemp, bamboo and wool.
The government also needs to work to relieve the enormous pressure this unwanted clothing puts on our charity shops.
Charity's primary focus is to provide support and financial aid to those in society who need assistance.
Their vast armies of paid and volunteer workers shouldn't be monopolised with sorting our unwanted (and often soiled) clothing.
The cost to charities to dispose of these unusable donations is estimated to be around $18 million per year. Imagine the further good they could do if they didn't have to dump our unwanted clothing because a new style has hit town we just have to have.
There is an enormous opportunity to create a circular economy where everyone benefits from our unwanted fashions. If the government announced some well-placed incentives, I'm sure everyone would be clamouring to get on board:
Step 1. If the government incentivised manufacturers to use natural fibres, they would become the fabrics of choice for our clothing. We would be buying clothing that had a greater lifespan than the current one-wear-wonders.
Step 2. As consumers, we need to step up and refuse to buy cheap, poor-quality items. Let's be honest some of us don't even wear before they are cast aside. It would be more efficient, and easier on everyone if you just chose to flush the funds down the loo.
Step 3. Promote the second-hand clothing economy. If you've got some good quality clothing in your wardrobe you can't fit into why not sell it? Turn our unwanted items into one element of a circular economy.
You've got a couple of options. Either use an online sales platform like vestiairecollective.com or depop. Or sell it to a brick-and-mortar store run by a small business owner.
I've tried the online versions - while efficient it can take months or even years to sell items and the vast competition of the sheer quantity available makes it hard for your humble black trousers to stand out.
There are already consignment based second-hand clothing stores.
Goodbyes is a great one. They are very choosey with what they take meaning customers are forced to recognise that some of their clothing isn't worth a second go at the retail market.
And for shoppers, we get to buy good quality items at a discounted rate.
But their few stores just don't cope with the quantities of unwanted clothing. This is where the government on a federal level can step in and work with small business.
Since 2020 over 60 per cent of new small businesses have failed. While this is down to a myriad of reasons, the government could step in and help alleviate some of the challenges to new small businesses and relieve the burden these closures place on the broader economy.
To open a bricks-and-mortar shop is not for the fainthearted. You need to be an expert in everything from business insurance to Instagram.
If you want to hire help you need to be on top of your employment law to know what you can and can't ask that employee to do.
Then there is provisional tax, GST, insurances and merchant fees. If you're lucky you may just be able to pay yourself in the first year.
What if the government worked with, for example, merchant companies to reduce the fees to start-up businesses? Abolish provisional taxes on small businesses. Give them a go so they can build up their cashflow to grow their businesses. We all know cashflow is king.
Give small businesses, the largest employers in Australia a better chance to succeed.
The government could incentivise small business to trade in recycled goods, even clothing.
As a consumer we'd take our unwanted items to a second-hand shop, be paid for our well-presented, clean garments and have money to spend elsewhere in the economy.
Would this mean charities received less of our support? No, people will always donate and support those who need help. It's in an Aussies' DNA.
What it would mean is that we'd buy better quality items, knowing that when we didn't want them there was a way, if we wanted, to earn a little cash from our unwanted wardrobe stash.
