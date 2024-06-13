The Canberra Times
Four ANU childcare centres set to close to make way for new centres

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
June 14 2024 - 5:30am
Four community early education and care centres at the Australian National University have been told their licences will end in six months because the heritage-listed buildings are too difficult to maintain.

