The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies' Super Rugby title dream dashed by rampant Blues at Eden Park

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 14 2024 - 7:50pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The moment James Slipper went down in the warm-up, you wondered if the ACT Brumbies' title hopes had gone with him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.