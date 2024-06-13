Parolee stole 'hardworking' newspaper delivery driver's car at gunpoint

A parolee stole a newspaper delivery driver's car at gun point, pushing the weapon into the victim's stomach, in a "harrowing experience".
Paul Raymond Muell, 28, told the ACT Supreme Court he had matured since the robbery, saying: "I'm not as, I can't think of the word, blasé."
On Thursday, Muell was sentenced to three-years-and-six-months jail, with a non-parole period of two-years-and-three-months.
Muell was on parole at the time of the robbery and his total sentence was required to take this into account, meaning parts of the court's orders were backdated.
As a result, he will be eligible for parole in September 2024.
Muell previously pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and driving while suspended.
In April 2023, at about 3.50am, the victim drove his grey Mazda 2 to a Dickson newsagency to start his shift as a paper delivery driver.
The victim was rolling newspapers up in clingfilm and placing them in his car, when Muell walked past and then remained in the loading dock area.
About 4.30am the delivery driver closed the door to the dock and walked towards his vehicle, when Muell approached and demanded he hand over his car keys.
The 28-year-old then produced a handgun and pushed it into the victim's stomach, once again demanding the keys.
After the victim handed over the keys, Muell drove off saying: "Go away, don't call police. If you call, I will hurt you."
Less than two hours later, a ranger found the Mazda crashed into a tree in Belconnen.
More than two weeks after the robbery, Muell was arrested and complained of broken ribs when he was lodged in the watch house.
On Thursday, Justice Chrissa Loukas-Karlsson spoke directly to Muell.
"This was an appalling thing to do to an innocent hardworking person," she said.
"It would [have] undoubtedly been a harrowing experience for him.
"You can go backwards and forwards from jail if you like, but it's not much of a life."
In response, Muell told the court he "felt a lot worse" about the recent crime than previous offences.
"I've thought about it a lot more, and had a lot more remorse, than other times in the past," he said.
