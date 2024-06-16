The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Union campaign against junior pay rates out of touch with economic reality

By Amanda Rose
June 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian trade unions' move to scrap junior wages on the basis they're exploitative and discriminatory is purely fearmongering and ignores the realities of the economic hellscape small business owners are currently navigating.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.