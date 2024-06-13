Manuka upgrade: Budget plan for new facilities at historic venue

Imagine the moment. You've just won a huge design competition to create Canberra's newest cultural precinct in one of the most prominent locations in the city. No sooner have you heard the good news, you learn the precinct will instead be built in a completely different place with entirely different requirements. Sally Pryor writes today of the strange situation when the First Nations-led design team who won the right to design the Ngurra cultural precinct were blindsided by the news of its move to another part of the lakeside.
The rise of "deepfake" pornography - which allows people to create AI-generated images - has very quickly become a big and scary issue. Schoolchildren have already been caught creating fake images using schoolmates' faces - which has prompted a government bill to criminalise the actions of children as young as 10. Dana Daniel has spoken to Australia's children's commissioner who has all sorts of worries about the laws and the new technology which she says is like "giving kids the keys to a fast car".
Speaking of children, columnist Jenna Price writes today on the ways we name our kids and the influences - some fleeting, some bad - that can play a part in the decision. She has some useful advice and a simple plea: can we please make sure there aren't 20 other Ollies in the same class?
In sport, it's important you get yourselves home from work or close to a TV in time to cheer on the ACT Brumbies in their semi-final against the Auckland Blues at Eden Park. We know it's almost mission impossible to win there. But miracles need cheerleaders, so give it your best. And the team is taking over to New Zealand a special "fragile" talisman to help their chances, Caden Helmers writes.
Overnight temperatures sat around zero. This morning we should see patches of frost and maybe some fog before a cloudy day and a top of 13.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.