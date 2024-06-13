The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Manuka upgrade: Budget plan for new facilities at historic venue

June 14 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Imagine the moment. You've just won a huge design competition to create Canberra's newest cultural precinct in one of the most prominent locations in the city. No sooner have you heard the good news, you learn the precinct will instead be built in a completely different place with entirely different requirements. Sally Pryor writes today of the strange situation when the First Nations-led design team who won the right to design the Ngurra cultural precinct were blindsided by the news of its move to another part of the lakeside.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.