Manuka upgrade: Budget plan for new facilities at historic venue

Imagine the moment. You've just won a huge design competition to create Canberra's newest cultural precinct in one of the most prominent locations in the city. No sooner have you heard the good news, you learn the precinct will instead be built in a completely different place with entirely different requirements. Sally Pryor writes today of the strange situation when the First Nations-led design team who won the right to design the Ngurra cultural precinct were blindsided by the news of its move to another part of the lakeside.