It's truffle season and we're hungry: pop these events in your calendar

Matt Moran said he was keen to support local producers when he opened his two venues in Canberra back in April.
He's collaborating with The Truffle Farm for a special menu at Compa over the coming weeks.
New dishes include: fire-roasted scallops with cauliflower and truffle; risotto con funghi with truffle and mascarpone; truffle polenta with pecorino; and a couple of desserts - torta della nonna with truffle and pine nut and a truffle gelato.
You can also add truffle to any dish for $20 per five grams.
And if you're game to try some truffle themed cocktails ask for a Truffle Shuffle Negroni ($27) which uses The Canberra Distillery Truffle Farm Gin with Campari, Rosso Antico, Antica Formula and Truffle EVOO. Or a Choco-Truffle Martini ($27) which uses truffle infused vodka, dark chocolate liqueur and salted caramel.
For something a little more casual, pop into &Sando where two truffle specials will available throughout the season. "I knew you were truffle when you walked in" is a truffle-loaded grilled cheese toastie ($18), and there's also a truffle french onion soup ($13) on offer. These can be purchased as a combo for $28.
Crowne Plaza Canberra have curated exciting packages tailored for true truffle aficionados, from hunts to tasting sessions and a truffle degustation as well as accommodation deals.
The Getaway Package includes a morning truffle hunt and tasting at Macenmist Black Truffles, just outside Bredbo, and accommodation, from $295 per room for one night. August 10 is the date for the hunt. Longer accommodation packages are available. Buffet Breakfast included.
Upgrade by booking a seat at a four-course degustation dinner that night where Barbara Hill from Macenmist will be the guest speaker.
The menu includes salmon mousse with a potato rosti with creme fraiche black truffle; chicken terrine with truffle, leek and carrot cream; Braidwood pinnacle sirloin MB 2+ with truffle potato and red wine jus; and a salted caramel tart with candied walnut and truffle to finish.
August 10, from 6.30pm onwards. $129pp plus $45 for wine pairing.
Damian Brabender jetted off to California earlier in the year to champion the region's truffles and now he's got them on the menu at Otis, in Kingston.
Go for the premium chef's menu, with six courses featuring dishes such as Wollemi duck with truffled honey, pickled shitake and foie gras supreme or a celeriac and truffle risotto. $140pp, with wine pairing for an extra $80pp.
Or relax with a five-course weekend lunch featuring aged rib-eye to share, with truffled diane sauce, mustard greens and truffle butter and a chocolate panna cotta with orange and truffle chantilly. $110pp, wine matching for $80pp, or a great option to BYO for $20pp.
On July 7, there'll also be a special collaboration with Olsson's salt, and 5 founders beef, for an incredible six-course experience for diners.
Executive chef Adam Wilson has created a four-course menu featuring award-winning Terra Preta Truffles and Blue Frog Truffles, alongside matched Poachers Pantry wines. The sharing menu includes such dishes as smoked cod with truffled Venetian polenta, green olives and piment d'espelette; braised beef cheek, lion's mane mushroom and truffle potato purée; and a classic golden syrup dumplings with burnt orange caramel, brandy, chantilly cream and shaved truffle. The dinners will be held on June 22 and July 20. Bookings are essential. $130pp, with $38 for wine pairing.
Truffles and wine will be the highlight of this dinner, where Wayne Haslam of Blue Frog Truffles and Carla Rodeghiero and Malcolm Burdett from Sapling Yard Wines will be the special guests. Chef Francesco Petrillo is doing a five-course degustation dinner showcasing their products. Tickets are limited so book early to avoid disappointment. June 26, from 6pm. $170pp.
Get in quick for this one. A delicious four-course dinner starting with truffle infused canapes; mushroom truffle risotto; Wagyu ribeye infused with truffle butter; vanilla and truffle panna cotta; and truffle cheese with poached pears. Truffles are from Blue Frog Truffle farm and wines from Pankhurst Wines. June 20. $90pp plus matching wines for $45pp.
The big house's executive chef David Learmonth has created a six-course degustation menu showcasing truffles from Macenmist Black Truffles in Bredbo.
On the evening he'll talk you through his journey of menu design and you'll discover the techniques he uses to infuse sensational truffles into the region's finest produce.
Friday, July 26, from 6pm. $190pp for dinner, $240 for dinner and wine pairings. Bookings essential.
Manager Kierain Bunton and executive chef Wayne Alger are truffle fans and they've introduced a truffle addition to The Inn menu throughout the colder months. Perfect for those ready to try and venture from their regular truffle fries. They're also hosting a special dinner on Wednesday, July 10, in collaboration with The Truffle Farm. Chef will prepare a complete set menu to showcase the local truffles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.