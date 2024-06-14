Bravo Peter Dutton, give us a nuclear reactor on our lake

Finally a politician falls out in favour of nuclear fission as a core source of power for Australia. The hoary chestnut of where to site them is simple, at least the first three. They should be close to the greatest users: Sydney and Melbourne.
Perhaps in an old Collins class submarine or useless ex-British naval vessel moored in Darling Harbour, plenty of cooling water and not far from Lucas Heights where all the other medium and high level waste produced in Australia since 1958 is stored in containers. Port Phillip Bay shares some of the advantages but the waste would have to be be shipped to Lucas Heights by boat or train, however Melbourne would keep up appearances with Sydney.
Lucas Heights is a cheap option, there is a substantial perimeter fence to keep protesters and terrorists out for the million years required for the waste to decay to about 10 per cent of its toxicity.
The trump site is Canberra, a ship moored in Lake Burley-Griffin near the governor-general's residence for adequate cooling and great tourism potential, a top coffee stop "frothed with fission", it would gradually heat the lake and relieve Canberra's winter misery. As a bonus, it would boost Canberrans' long dream of having a very fast train service to Lucas Heights.
I think you are on a winner Peter unless your junior partner Barnaby wraps up the whole scheme and takes it to Armidale at great cost.
At least, finally, the Coalition has come clean on its ambitions for emissions reduction: it has none until 2050. It doesn't believe there is any urgency in phasing out fossil fuels, and it doesn't believe there is any problem with nuclear power, which in any case can't be delivered before 2040.
By that time, under its regime, Australia would have emitted billions of tonnes more greenhouse gases than the government's current target will deliver. We need realism: the extreme effects of climate change are happening around the globe, and all countries must urgently transition if we are to avoid catastrophic conditions. The rollout of renewables needs to continue apace. And the Coalition needs to be held accountable, and called out for its denial, delay and enabling of the fossil fuel industry.
Thank you for informing me about the expenditure of our tax money ("Private school buys $100k robot dog while underpaying staff", June 13. How much more money are we going to waste on Brindabella Christian College?
Perhaps, when its staff members are overseas learning about the robot dog, they could also investigate a robot cat. A better plan would be to stop pouring tax dollars into this school.
I present a metaphor, possibly not original. I liken war to a virus which spreads among millions of brains. It causes them to hate and fear an "other" group, to justify taking up arms and begin killing and being killed. The virus spreads rapidly between people, aided by media. The participants have an illusion of choice. Actually they have little choice. The war virus has infected their brain and the brains of many others, who will force them to engage in the war, if the "enemy" doesn't.
The metaphor is based loosely on nature, in which parasites infect a host and influence its behaviour, e.g. cause it to suicide by jumping into water, present itself to a predator, or less lethally to eat certain kinds of foods which benefit the parasite, but not the host. It challenges the idea that war is a natural condition of humans.
Re Jill Sutton's letter "Scrap the balconies" (June 10). I assume Ms Sutton lives in a house. My experience of living in apartments in various parts of the world for work-related reasons leads me to a different conclusion. It should be legally required that all apartments have a useable outdoor space.
That is certainly the situation with our Kingston apartment which has a sizeable terrace/balcony, with space for a table plus a BBQ, and some garden. Apartment living has a number of advantages, but it must include useable outdoor space.
Don't you love it? "Robodebt hero 'worried' by NACC move" (June 12) and it all began because a gutsy sensible female public servant earned herself an OAM for pointing out obvious anomalies in debt collection, two men committed suicide after being wrongly pursued for false debts and a senior public servant was stood down without pay and later resigned.
And that's the end of it? Yes, according to the NACC. You see, six other people had come to notice but according to the NACC it would not be in the public interest to investigate further because the issues had been fully explored. I'll bet that comment was one of those tried at the beginning of the whole fiasco.
Thanks to Crispin Hull for pointing out that it is not immigration per se that is causing hospital queues, congestion, and the housing shortage, but population growth ("A curious and curiouser economy", Opinion, June 11).
As he says, "rapid population growth is creating demands on infrastructure that cannot be met. If the population growth comprised only natural growth with a fertility rate of say 4 instead of the 1.6 we now have, the problems would be the same."
Those advocating large family sizes, such as Treasurer Jim Chalmers, are as bad as those advocating net immigration levels of over half a million as we have experienced recently. We need to have a discussion on what size population we want, and have immigration and social policy fit within that. The first criteria should be the environment and resource base. If the environment degrades and there are insufficient resources for the population, then we need to rein in growth.
We can only grow enough food for 30 million people in drought years and we face an uncertain future because of climate change. I therefore suggest we adopt policies that will see our population grow to no more than 30 million, or by less than another 2.7 million, given we are now at 27.3 million.
Khiza Rana wants media reports to attribute death tolls to Gaza's supposedly independent Health Ministry, rather than Hamas (Letters, June 13). Khiza is concerned that not doing so risks legitimising the killing of Palestinians.
But just as the Chinese Communist Party rules China with an iron fist, since its coup in June 2007, nothing happens in Gaza without Hamas' say so.
Last month, the UN dramatically revised down by 47 per cent the number of women and children killed in Gaza over the last eight months as a percentage of the total purported death toll.
One of the main drivers for this change was because Gaza's Health Ministry fails to differentiate between civilians and combatants. There is little doubt Hamas' strategy is to convince people that the overwhelming majority of deaths are innocent Palestinians and not, as Israel maintains, Hamas' own fighters.
Sue Wareham could barely conceal her visceral animus for Israel ("Let's talk about Gaza", June 12).
Conceding that Hamas' massacre of 1200 Israelis on October 7 was horrific and illegal, she seemed to suggest these victims received too much global sympathy and that despite the slaughter, Israel had no right to respond militarily - as a military response would inevitably involve killing Palestinian civilians, which, if I understood her correctly is illegal too. Or at least illegal for Israel.
How Israel should or could have responded, she didn't say. Regarding Hamas' military strategy of converting Gaza into a terrorist stronghold, erasing the distinction of combatant and non-combatant, and deliberately turning its own people into human shields and cannon fodder she was also silent. Of the Gazan citizenry's acquiescence and abetting of the kidnap and holding of Israeli civilians she has no comment.
I daresay, Sue Wareham cannot envisage any scenario granting Israel a right to defend its people's existence.
Re Ben Scott's article (June 13). Clearly Jewish people have been colonising Palestine since at least the mid 20th century. Scott states that "about half the people living between the river Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea are Jewish and half are Arab". The Jewish percentage is clearly from colonialism. It is of course impossible to reverse such conquests but clearly those who voted "no" in the referendum are unlikely to recognize the fact of ongoing colonisation of Palestine, principally by white Jewish people from Europe and elsewhere.
Let's hope this type of conquest is no longer acceptable.
