Bravo Peter Dutton, give us a nuclear reactor on our lake

I present a metaphor, possibly not original. I liken war to a virus which spreads among millions of brains. It causes them to hate and fear an "other" group, to justify taking up arms and begin killing and being killed. The virus spreads rapidly between people, aided by media. The participants have an illusion of choice. Actually they have little choice. The war virus has infected their brain and the brains of many others, who will force them to engage in the war, if the "enemy" doesn't.