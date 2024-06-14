Final stand: Heartwarming cargo for Brumbies' mission

And so it all comes down to this. After a decade of near misses, the ACT Brumbies are trying to end a semi-final drought at a graveyard for Australian rugby.
Most people have already written off the Brumbies given the task they face on a blockbuster Friday night for Canberra sport.
They haven't won in Auckland since 2013. They haven't won a semi-final since the same year. They've had a six-day turnaround and an international flight, all because Super Rugby and Sky Sport didn't want to go head to head with the NRL tomorrow night.
But there is reason for hope. There's a steely resolve about this Brumbies team, stemming from back to back semi-final defeats in New Zealand in the past two years.
Caden Helmers has also revealed the special reason the Brumbies believe they can win. The team has taken special cargo to Auckland to remind them of late assistant team manager Garry Quinlivan, who was with the team almost every day from 1996 to his death last year.
Hopefully the Brumbies can do it for "Quinzo".
Canberra footy fans have a big night ahead. The Brumbies kick off at 5.05pm, with the Raiders to follow at 6pm. They play the Cowboys at Canberra Stadium.
The Raiders have been arguably the biggest surprise of the season so far. They're fifth on the ladder when many thought they'd be anchored to the bottom. Beating the Cowboys at home, and ending a two-game losing run in the capital, will be a massive step forward again.
Enjoy a huge night of action, and make sure you get an early mark from the office to start the weekend right.
- Chris Dutton
