Our problem with apartments isn't under-used balconies

I'm writing this sitting on the balcony of my inner-city apartment. I can see another couple on their balcony but I can't see Jill Sutton (Letters, June 10) anywhere on the streets below. I guess we're just too far from suburban Watson with its leafy gardens, courtyards and patios.
While Jill may be right in that a lot of apartment-dwellers only use their balconies to store their bikes and occasionally hang some washing on a portable clothesline, lack of desire to sit outside isn't the problem and scrapping balconies altogether isn't the answer.
Look a bit closer, Jill, and you will see that the vast majority of balconies are so small as to be next to useless for outdoor living.
Not only that, the vast majority of Canberra apartments are so small as to be next to useless for family living, with or without a balcony.
Together those two factors mean that any hopes the current ACT government might have that more of us might live in apartments are pretty much empty rhetoric.
At present apartments are only being built for investors, FIFO workers, students and singles and they probably wouldn't be interested in bearing the cost of community gardens or landscaped rooftops even if the small balconies were scrapped.
Canberra is reputed to have the smallest apartments in Australia. What's needed are bigger apartments and bigger balconies. And what's needed is a regulator and regulations that hold developers to account for construction errors, whether deliberate or accidental.
Media coverage of the federal opposition's nuclear power proposal is superficial. There is a very wide range of as yet unanswered issues.
First, who will build and operate the proposed nuclear power stations?
Many years ago, when the Commonwealth proposed establishment of a nuclear power station, it settled on Jervis Bay because the "territories" power in the Commonwealth constitution gave the Commonwealth plenary power. The proposal was well-advanced, and a large concrete platform was built, before the proposal was eventually abandoned because it proved to be uneconomic.
The opposition apparently contemplates location of nuclear power stations on the sites of disused coal-fired power stations. The states would of course have the constitutional power to establish nuclear power stations. But have any of the states indicated any enthusiasm for establishing and operating nuclear power stations?
There remain a range of wider regulatory issues, who would be responsible for planning, oversight and safety. How would liability and insurance be handled. Would the opposition envisage that Australia should become a party to the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage. What about safeguards. Would the opposition accept oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency?
It is not clear that the opposition has addressed any of these issues.
I can understand PM Albanese's point that it is hard to accept criticism of Australia's being just part of the supply chain like many other comparable countries for the manufacture of the F-35 fighter jet, used by Israel in Gaza ("Former APS leaders sign open letter", June 14), but it is also easy to appreciate our desire and sense of obligation to do something as we watch, from our comfortable position in Australia, the agony of innocent citizens struggling for life in the context of Gazan rubble and despair.
I agree with the 25 Australian leaders that we should pause "all approvals for the export of defence-related materials, including items via third parties".
In fact I would like to go further. Once we enter into the supply chain of the military industries, it seems to me that we will always be doubtful about how the things we make will be used.
This is why I am against any further use of this country's valuable basic research findings in the support of the production of military equipment.
The Leader of Opposition, Peter Dutton, has admitted that nuclear energy is very slow, and cannot feasibly be deployed in Australia before the 2040s.
Under his leadership the opposition has displayed deepening antipathy towards deployment of feasible renewable energy, bar Snowy 2.0, which is proving to be a difficult expensive laggard, even though solar and wind plus strategic storage is critical for progress on all three essential energy policy goals - affordability, security and climate mitigation.
We have been here before.
The federal Coalition seems remarkably unconcerned about the prospect of an electricity system and market hanging in limbo for the next critical decades to benefit only a few select powerful vested interests.
Canberra has a complete road network, that connects to every driveway in the city. The ACT government is spending billions to modify a single public transport route that is already well-serviced.
But it has no plan to complete the footpath network.
Our footpath network connects to only two in five driveways. Another two in five Canberrans can reach a footpath only after crossing a road.
One in five Canberra children can't walk or cycle to school without first either travelling on a road, or making their way across bumpy nature strips that are often obstructed by landscaping or parked vehicles.
Will their parents be impressed to learn that most of the government's $6 million of extra footpath funding will support people who already have good access to footpaths? ("New team to speed up Canberra's footpath repairs, extra roads funding," June 14).
Peter Still from Berrigan (Letters, June 13) is clearly cross with our Labor government. I would be interested in his views on his federal member Sussan Ley's claim that Labor's proposal to allow New Zealanders and some other foreign nationals to join the ADF would devalue Anzac Day.
Bob Menzies was happy enough to recruit Poms into the ADF and send them to Korea.
I commend Jenna Price for her item "How to avoid baby name regret" (Opinion, June 14), but it cannot obviously seek consent from the newly born. The recipient needs to be consulted.
It is understood that there is an old Russian custom that allows a person at age 15 years to change their name to one of their choosing. A step towards democracy that unfortunately was not followed through in other spheres.
While the Senate inquiry into consulting firms, particularly the Big Four, has uncovered a rotten culture, one is less than optimistic that anything of substance will change in the government use of these expensive consulting firms.
More disappointing, however, is the fact that after the scandalous behaviour by PwC that was exposed last year and precipitated the Senate inquiry, not one single person has been held to account or suffered any punishment. I guess for the future, anyone who signs a confidentiality agreement with the government will be safe in the knowledge that they are not worth the paper they are written on.
Did President Biden really, actually virtue-signal last week, in a TV interview, that he wouldn't be pardoning his son? Has the US sunk to being able to conceive of that possibility?
And in repeatedly reporting this on TV with a straight face and - unlike everything else - without comment, is our ABC officially acknowledging that the nation we're now but a willing appendage to what's indeed a banana republic? Or sternly reminding us that there's nothing the US could ever be or do to make us reconsider any relationship with it whatsoever?
I read the rubbish about an in-house team to repair footpaths and curbs after 23 years as too little, too late. I have twice this year highlighted unsafe areas of our urban landscape, namely Bruce Stadium, Manuka Oval and outside Belconnen Library, where reflective marking on stairs and curbing was either absent or so pathetically worn away.
These markings are critical for those with low vision to safely move through the environment to use the facilities. The International Year of the Disabled was over 40 years ago and the Disability Access Act, which places a legal obligation on the ACT government to ensure reflective markings are everywhere required, is over 20 years old.
The disability access audit process should be well-entrenched in ACT government business processes by now but it is predictably an afterthought, which screams volumes.
Our systems and complexity thinker missed his chance to teach Andrew Barr and Shane Rattenbury. When you find yourself in a hole, it's time to stop digging. Instead of the wacky idea of a tunnel for the tram, MLAs could build one under the Assembly. This would give them an escape route from the wrath of angry ratepayers.
Elon's big rocket could put iron ore into retrograde orbit.
Dr Gwenda Griffiths makes an excellent observation regarding priorities of the territory. A quick perusal of the Tenders ACT website shows Strathbogie Wildlife Pty Ltd has received a staggering $1,118,680 from the ratepayer and that's before a bullet fired or wooden mallet used in this year's kangaroo and wallaby slaughter.
Ian Jannaway's comment on the King's Birthday (Letters, June 13) is based on a wrong premise. We still have it because most Australians have never been "rebellious colonials".
Keith Hill (Letters, June 13) thinks we should not trust Peter Dutton when it comes to climate change. But 60 per cent of Canberrans were happy to "trust" Anthony Albanese when it came to the Voice. Go figure.
Gee, the Brindabella Christian College is certainly accident-prone.
How many slaughtered kangaroos will the ACT government be using to bait dingoes this year, I wonder? How appalling, killing native animals to use as baits to kill other native animals.
Dutton and the LNP are like an undisciplined student procrastinating over a major assignment. The class has been given all term to make steady progress on the emissions-reduction project because it will take that long to get a passable result. Dutton wants us to believe that all the work can be left to the last minute, a high-risk strategy at best and more likely delusional.
"It is absolutely absurd that the Albanese government is willing to see more hardworking Australians become homeless in order to import so-called skilled workers who never get skilled jobs."
Whoever said this is worth his or her weight in diamonds (Ed: it was Sustainable Population Australia's Peter Strachan).
Peter Dutton's failure to provide any policy to reduce climate change-related harm now and into the future is deeply concerning. The only silver lining is David Pope using it to produce comical brilliance (Pope's view, June 12). A dog Trump eating Dutton's non-existent climate homework is very fitting indeed.
