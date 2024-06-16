The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Our problem with apartments isn't under-used balconies

By Letters to the Editor
June 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I'm writing this sitting on the balcony of my inner-city apartment. I can see another couple on their balcony but I can't see Jill Sutton (Letters, June 10) anywhere on the streets below. I guess we're just too far from suburban Watson with its leafy gardens, courtyards and patios.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.