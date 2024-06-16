Our problem with apartments isn't under-used balconies

I can understand PM Albanese's point that it is hard to accept criticism of Australia's being just part of the supply chain like many other comparable countries for the manufacture of the F-35 fighter jet, used by Israel in Gaza ("Former APS leaders sign open letter", June 14), but it is also easy to appreciate our desire and sense of obligation to do something as we watch, from our comfortable position in Australia, the agony of innocent citizens struggling for life in the context of Gazan rubble and despair.