Training about coercive control to be rolled out before any legislative change

Police and courts will receive training on identifying and responding to coercive control with the ACT government providing funding in the upcoming budget.
The $375,000 package will also include funding for a public awareness campaign.
The government has faced pressure from the opposition to criminalise coercive control but the government is holding off on legislative change at this stage.
Instead, the government has said it wants to focus on community education and training. The budget investment will mark the first significant targeted investment in this space.
The Canberra Liberals have released an exposure draft of proposed legislation to criminalise coercive control. Under the legislation a person could face up to seven years in jail.
Coercive control has already been criminalised in NSW and Queensland.
The Domestic Violence Crisis Service ACT has said the territory should not criminalise coercive control until there was greater community understanding and education around the matter.
Altogether, the budget will provide more than $12 million to address domestic and family violence.
This will include a funding boost to support and frontline agencies including the Domestic Violence Crisis Service, Canberra Rape Crisis Centre, YWCA, Beryl Women Inc and Women's Health Matters.
There will also be $1.6 million given to EveryMan, which is an organisation that provides violence prevention programs to men.
Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Yvette Berry said addressing placed family and domestic violence at the forefront of the government's agenda.
"Across Australia, domestic and family violence is a crisis that requires urgent and ongoing attention," she said.
"Governments at all levels need to be doing everything they can to bring an end to this epidemic.
"Alongside significant funding boosts to frontline services, this budget provides funding to develop an educational campaign on what constitutes coercive control and how to appropriately respond to it."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the government wanted to form a consistent and effective response to family violence.
"It is critical we develop services and responses that meet the need in our community, which is unfortunately increasing," he said.
"We must have a coordinated understanding and response to domestic, family and sexual violence."
Opposition domestic violence prevention spokeswoman Leanne Castley said while funding was welcomed the government's funding was a "token effort" and she urged the government to support the Liberals' bill.
"The Canberra Liberals are committed to addressing the serious issue of coercive control and that is why we have released an exposure draft of a bill to criminalise the behaviour," she said.
"If the Labor-Greens government are at all serious about addressing coercive control they will support the Canberra Liberals bill and stop sitting on their hands pretending to do something."
