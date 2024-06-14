Factional deals, burnt bridges and big favours that will decide next chief minister

Australia's longest serving premier, South Australia's Sir Thomas Playford, spent more than a quarter of a century in the job. Barr is still marginally behind South Australia's Don Dunstan and NSW's Bob Carr in the length-of-service stakes. Barr also has nothing on Sir Henry Parkes, who was 77 when he left the premiership of NSW for the final time in 1891. Barr wasn't born when Joe Biden, 81, was first sworn in as a United States senator. Even Stanhope did not become chief minister until he was 50.