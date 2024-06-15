UC student secures 'life-changing' Thailand scholarship

Jasmine Jarrett-Glasser is not your typical 22-year-old university student.
The fourth-year law, politics and international relations student is heading to Thailand in August for what she hopes to be a "life-changing, very interesting and quite different" trip.
The new chapter in her university experience will involve a month of language training and a trimester of studies at Mahidol University, with the opportunity to take new, unique subjects.
"A lot of subjects are Asia-Pacific-based and have a lot of interest in the politics and the cultures of the regions around that area, especially Thailand," Ms Jarrett-Glasser said.
She also hopes to undertake an internship with the United Nations while she is over there, possibly in their environmental sector.
"I've always wanted to work in that area and do environmental law and diplomacy," she said.
When she graduates, Ms Jarrett-Glasser hopes to pursue international environmental law, working in the areas of climate change and environmental governance.
"I'm really interested in how that is employed overseas and if they have environmental laws over there that are strong and if we can use those in Australia," she said.
"Or if we can use our laws over here to look at what's going on over there in terms of climate change and other environmental issues."
Ms Jarrett-Glasser is one of three University of Canberra students, and one of 150 Australian undergraduate students to be awarded a New Colombo Plan (NCP) scholarship for this year.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade program aims to build knowledge and stronger ties to countries in the Indo-Pacific.
"NCP Scholarships support Australian undergraduates to study, intern and undertake language training for up to 19 months across 40 eligible Indo Pacific host locations," the department said.
"In 2024, the NCP will celebrate its 10th anniversary and the achievements of the 45,000 alumni who have completed scholarships and mobility projects since the program commenced in 2014."
Ms Jarrett-Glasser said she was grateful for "the New Colombo Plan for making this opportunity happen."
Between sightseeing, learning Thai culture and meeting new people, there is so much Ms Jarrett-Glasser is excited about, but there's some challenges that she foresees as well.
"I think the biggest challenge will be language barriers," she said.
"It seems like there's a lot of English spoken, but definitely Thai is not a commonly spoken language."
For someone that hasn't travelled solo before, she's also nervous about "being away from home for such a long time".
Yet it seems like this will be just the beginning of Ms Jarrett-Glasser's time abroad with environmental law.
She has her sights set on working overseas in her career, possibly in the Asia-Pacific or even in New York.
But for now, it's time for her to pack her bags and get ready for the trip of a lifetime.
