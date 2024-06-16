'Such an old white guy': Health staff slam Howard's Sirius interjection

The Department of Health's decision to change the name of its Woden office, after staff raised concerns about its association with the First Fleet, has received plenty of scrutiny - much of it published by The Canberra Times.
The architect of the Sirius building said he was "disappointed" by the decision, explaining the impacts of colonisation were "appalling" and "we shouldn't deny our past".
The federal opposition's spokesperson on health, Anne Ruston, meanwhile criticised the department for focusing on so-called "woke agendas".
And former prime minister John Howard also entered the chat - declaring the whole exercise "pointless petulance".
"I hold in contempt this petulant, juvenile piece of anti-colonialism," Mr Howard told The Canberra Times in April.
For its part, Health says staff have shown "a strong appetite to rename the Sirius building, given its reference to a First Fleet ship and associated trauma for First Nations people".
"The renaming of Sirius could contribute to creating a more accessible and inclusive workplace and support the department's reputation as an employer of choice," executive committee meeting minutes from last October read.
The minutes were obtained through a freedom of information request, which sheds light on the staff response to finding themselves in the headlines.
Some public servants poked a bit of fun at Mr Howard's interjection.
The bureaucrats chuckled about the comments in a private chat. "Getting his knickers in a knot," one wrote. "He's such an old white guy," the other added.
"Literally who asked you," the other wrote. (Ah, actually, that was us.)
Another public servant, in a different chat, put it this way: "Apparently old mate John Howard is a bit unhappy about our renaming."
And elsewhere, public servants were rushing to get a briefing up to Health Minister Mark Butler, as successive stories from The Canberra Times landed.
On another name-related issue, Public Eye notes Health is really leaning in on its "New Ways of Working" program.
We first heard about it back in March 2023, when the department tried to tell us they weren't hotdesking, they were just transitioning to "flexible, activity-based workspaces", which involved "moving to unallocated seating within neighbourhoods".
The New Ways of Working program - abbreviated as Nwow - is littered throughout our FOI documents.
We didn't like the name then, and we don't like it Nwow.
Privacy is hard to come by in a city as small as Canberra.
Every public servant has had to do the "Canberra swivel" while out and about - furtively scanning for nearby colleagues - before divulging the latest workplace gossip.
But if you're looking to escape the national capital, you may have to travel further afield than the Southern Highlands - take it from Parliamentary Services boss Rob Stefanic.
Two people who very much appeared to be Mr Stefanic and former DPS deputy secretary Cate Saunders were spotted sharing a meal and bottle of wine at a Bundanoon pub over the King's Birthday long weekend, Public Eye understands.
Mr Stefanic - very publicly - asserted his right to privacy a few weeks back, when questioned about the nature of his relationship with Ms Saunders.
Over the course of hours of Senate estimates hearings, Mr Stefanic denied he had a romantic relationship with Ms Saunders while he was her boss, and assured senators he had acted appropriately at all times.
Mr Stefanic said he and Ms Saunders had a "close friendship", which he had declared as a "perceived" conflict of interest in late 2022, after becoming aware of rumours and gossip around Parliament House.
This led to Ms Saunders' transfer to Services Australia, which she retired from in October 2023, as her secondment came to a close and she faced no option to return to the department. She received an "incentive to retire" package, worth more than $315,000, negotiated with then-Services Australia boss Rebecca Skinner.
During hearings, the DPS secretary declined to comment when asked whether he and Ms Saunders were ever in a romantic relationship - before or after working together - citing his personal privacy and a lack of relevance to his role as a public official.
The bounds of the Canberra bubble know no limits.
