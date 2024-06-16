The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Public Eye

'Such an old white guy': Health staff slam Howard's Sirius interjection

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Department of Health's decision to change the name of its Woden office, after staff raised concerns about its association with the First Fleet, has received plenty of scrutiny - much of it published by The Canberra Times.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.