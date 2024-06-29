The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 30, 1970

By Ray Athwal
June 30 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1970, several residents of Page in Belconnen were fearful of the large diseased trees in the area. These trees often had a barrage of branches and heavy lumps of bark fall. Mrs John Small said the issue began as early as February.

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

