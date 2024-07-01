The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 2, 1991

July 2 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1991, Canberrans were flocking to stores to make the most of winter sales. Stores said spending had increased from the year before and it was not only down to the sales but also the start of the school holidays.

