Times Past: July 3, 1984

RA
By Ray Athwal
July 3 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1984, British ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean arrived at Canberra Airport the day before. They were greeted with a touch of royalty with the presence of a guard of honour, a band and even a Rolls Royce that took them away from admiring fans.

