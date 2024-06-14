Daiso brings its $3.30 deals to Canberra later this month

Seven years ago, it was declared that the Japanese variety store Daiso had taken Australia by storm.
Now, after a long wait, Canberra will finally get a taste of that buzz with Daiso bringing its "variety wonderland" later this month.
Daiso announced it would open at Westfield Belconnen - in the space formerly held by Howard's Storage World near Myer - at 10am on June 29.
"Daiso is one of the fastest growing retailers in Australia, having already opened 39 stores in Australia in the last 10 years and the growth keeps going!" the brand's Australian website reads.
The timing of the store's opening may be welcome news for people trying to watch their back pockets.
The store is famous for pricing almost everything - including home goods, beauty, stationary, food, toys, you name it - at $3.30. Although, this has risen since it first arrived in Australia from $2.80.
"We have an independently developed and wide-ranging product line up from daily necessities to hobbies and luxury items; high-quality products that are recognised not only in Japan but all around the world; and low prices that are made possible by the large network of Daiso stores," the brand's Australian website reads.
"In addition, 800 new products are developed every month to surprise our customers every day."
Daiso roots reach back to 1972 when Hirotake Yano opened his first street vending shop in Japan, selling products for 100 Yen (about 96 cents). He then founded Daiso in 1977 and now has more than 5500 stores across the globe. Thirty-nine of those are in Australia.
