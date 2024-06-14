'We couldn't do it without them': How market helps Salvos keep Canberra warm

The Salvation Army's Dee Fraser says the annual blanket drive by the Handmade Market Canberra is vital in keeping vulnerable and homeless people warm during winter.
"They make a huge difference to people's lives," she said.
"It's the difference between people feeling safe, warm, clothed. We have services that provide meals, but to be able to stay safe and warm? Without Handmade Markets, we couldn't do it. This is one of our major drives in winter in Canberra."
The blanket and warm clothes drive is on again for the markets on the weekend of June 29 and 30 at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
Bring the items to the market and drop them off at the Salvos desk just near the reception area.
Good-quality blankets, sleeping bags, coats, beanies, gloves, and other warm clothes are all welcome. So, too, toiletry items for men, women and children. A good rule of thumb is only donate items on good condition that you would feel comfortable giving to a friend.
"Those toiletry packs - for someone who's homeless and be able to come into our showers and have their own toiletries and domestic violence survivors we can give those packs too? That's priceless," Ms Fraser said.
"Can you imagine someone in domestic or violence crisis? They leave with nothing. A toothbrush, a hair comb, a shampoo means a lot. To wash away what they've been through is actually very symbolic. It's very nurturing.
"And it's not just one cohort of people we're helping. It could be people who have their own home but who are vulnerable because of the cost of living. We have young people who need help. This all makes a huge difference to the way people feel and we would struggle without the support of the Handmade Market every year."
More than 600 blankets and other items were donated last year.
"Canberra people are so generous," she said.
"Last year we were receiving jackets, woollen jackets in good condition, scarves, gloves. For those folk living on that line, or homeless, in this cold weather, it's the community that make the difference," Ms Fraser said.
"We're just part of that conduit of grace, we really are. We just get it delivered to where those good folk are who are desperate for that warm clothing.
"Last year we had an influx of men's clothing, which was just wonderful because we don't tend to get a lot of men's clothing, the jackets, the warm clothes that we need."
Ms Fraser says the items are very quickly distributed to those in need.
"We finish on the Sunday and they're out by the Wednesday," she said.
Among the Salvo volunteers helping to receive the donated items at the markets is Richardson single mum Kiara Kinnane who came to the Salvation Army for financial assistance "and never left".
She said the blanket drive was a highlight of her volunteering.
"Everyone pitches in and it's just so heartwarming to see," she said.
"And it makes me proud to wear the red shield and people recognise it. I've been stopped and people are like, 'Here!' and given me blankets or they've asked, 'How can we help?'."
Markets founder Julie Nichols said the winter markets were very special.
"It's probably our most favourite market of the year because we see that tangible impact, we see people walk in with loads of blankets, and stallholders who come in and they've got loads of blankets," she said. "We've got a lovely community who get on board with all these things.
"We're really grateful we get an opportunity to do something like this, and it was an important part of why we wanted to start the market."
